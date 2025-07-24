Idaho victims’ families deliver heartbreaking testimony as Bryan Kohberger remains silent: ‘Go to Hell’

Bryan Kohberger, who pleaded guilty earlier this month to the brutal 2022 murders of four University of Idaho students, was formally sentenced on Wednesday (July 23) to four consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole. The sentencing hearing in Idaho’s Fourth District Court brought raw emotion, powerful victim impact statements, and a final but unsatisfying legal conclusion for families still grappling with unanswered questions.

Judge: “Unfathomable and senseless act of evil” Judge Steven Hippler delivered the sentence in accordance with the plea agreement: four life sentences to run consecutively for the murders, plus 10 years for burglary and $270,000 in fines and civil penalties. Fighting back emotion, Hippler described the attack as “senseless slaughter.”

“The world and this court unmasked this unfathomable and senseless act of evil that has caused immeasurable pain and loss,” Hippler said.

Kohberger, dressed in an orange prison jumpsuit, remained stone-faced and spoke only once when asked if he wanted to address the court.

“I respectfully decline,” he said.

Prosecutor: Sentences honor victims’ individuality Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson grew emotional as he placed four framed photos of the victims — Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21 — one by one in front of the judge.

“We can never undo the horror of what occurred,” Thompson said.

“These sentences must run consecutively to recognize the unique individuality of each of these beautiful lives.”

Thompson later explained the plea deal was offered to avoid lengthy appeals and delays.

Victims' family members confront Kohberger Dozens of family members and friends addressed Kohberger directly, expressing anger, devastation, and—in rare moments—forgiveness.

Steve Goncalves (Kaylee’s father): “Today we are here to finish what you started,” he told Kohberger, who nodded slightly in response. “You tried to break our community, but you failed.”

Kristi Goncalves (Kaylee’s mother): “You will always be remembered as a loser, an absolute failure… Hell will be waiting.”

Alivea Goncalves (Kaylee’s sister): “You didn’t win. You just exposed yourself as the coward you are… Master’s degree? You’re a joke — a complete joke.”

Forgiveness, faith, and pain from Kernodle family Several members of Xana Kernodle’s family spoke through tears — some offering forgiveness, others condemning Kohberger.

Cara Northington (Xana’s mother): “Jesus allowed me to forgive you, even if you never showed remorse.”

“You don’t deserve our good memories.” Randy Davis (Xana’s stepfather): “He has tainted his own family name. I hope you feel my energy,” he said, pounding his chest. “Go to hell.”

Kim Kernodle (Xana’s aunt): “I have forgiven you… but I do have questions. Any time you want to talk, no judgment.”

Jeff Kernodle (Xana’s father): “When she was gone, I realized how important she was. She influenced me more than I ever thought.”

Mogen family: “Evil does not deserve our time” Maddie Mogen’s family described her as a joyful light who brightened every gathering.

Scott Laramie (Maddie’s stepfather): “Karen and I are ordinary people, but we lived extraordinary lives because we had Maddie.”

Karen Laramie (Maddie’s mother): “His acts are too heinous… Society needs to be protected against this evil.”

Ben Mogen (Maddie’s father): “She was the only great thing I ever did… I just love you, Maddie, and I wish you were still here.”

Survivors relive trauma Both surviving roommates provided powerful testimony about the ongoing psychological toll of the attack.

Dylan Mortenson (in-person): “I was too terrified to close my eyes… I made escape plans everywhere I went.” “He may have shattered parts of me, but I’m still putting myself back together.”

Bethany Funke (via statement): “The worst day of my life, and I know it always will be… For a year I slept in my parents’ room.” “Why me? Why did I get to live and not them?”

Kohberger’s family watches in silence Kohberger’s mother and sister sat quietly near the defense table. His mother wept at times, particularly when Maddie Mogen’s grandmother extended sympathy toward them.

His father, who had attended Kohberger’s plea hearing earlier this month, was absent.

Final judgment, lingering mystery Despite the sentence, many questions remain. Kohberger has never offered an explanation for his actions, and investigators have not publicly disclosed a motive.