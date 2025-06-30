Idaho wildfire ambush horror: Wess Roley named as suspect who killed 2 firefighters

Wess Roley has been identified as the suspect behind a shocking attack that left two firefighters dead and a third critically wounded as they battled a wildfire in northern Idaho.

According to a law enforcement official who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity, Roley allegedly set the fire deliberately to lure first responders into an ambush.

“We do believe that the suspect started the fire, and we do believe that it was an ambush and it was intentional,” Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris said during a news conference Sunday night. “These firefighters did not have a chance.”

Authorities said Roley was perched in a sniper position when he opened fire on the crew as they arrived on Canfield Mountain near Coeur d’Alene. The attack unfolded over several hours, leaving the community shaken and prompting an urgent response from law enforcement and federal agencies.

Ambush on Canfield Mountain The incident unfolded on Sunday afternoon on Canfield Mountain, a heavily forested recreation area just north of Coeur d’Alene. Firefighters responding to what initially appeared to be a wildfire were met instead with gunfire from a hidden sniper position.

First responders made desperate radio calls for help: “Everybody’s shot up here ... send law enforcement now.”

Authorities said the gunman fired over the course of several hours. Two helicopters carrying snipers were dispatched, while the FBI used cellphone data to help track the suspect.

Roley was eventually found dead in the mountains with his firearm beside him, though investigators have not said how he died.

“A heinous direct assault” Idaho Governor Brad Little condemned the attack as an assault on public servants: “This was a heinous direct assault on our brave firefighters,” Little said on X. “I ask all Idahoans to pray for them and their families as we wait to learn more.”

The Idaho House Republican Leadership issued a similar statement: “We are horrified by the murder of two firefighters in Coeur d’Alene and shocked by such a vicious attack on our first responders.”

The wounded firefighter, who was rushed into surgery, was reportedly stable but “fighting for his life,” Sheriff Norris said.

Community in shock Hours after the ambush, residents lined Interstate 90 holding American flags to honor the fallen as their bodies were taken to Spokane for examination.

Fire still burning