IDEA Judson school lockdown lifted after San Antonio police find no gun: What happened

San Antonio police are investigating an incident at IDEA Judson after a report of a person with a gun prompted a campus lockdown early Thursday (January 29), though authorities later said no weapon was found and there was no ongoing threat.

As per news reports, San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) officers responded to a call at around 7:50 a.m. to IDEA Charter School on Judson Road after a caller reported that a student wearing tactical gear was in possession of a gun.

“The caller stated that a student wearing tactical gear was in possession of a gun,” SAPD reportedly said in a statement. School officials immediately placed the campus on lockdown and alerted police as a precaution.

Search finds no weapon Police conducted a thorough search of the campus but did not locate a gun or any individual armed with one, reports said.

An SAPD officer addressing parents gathered outside the school said additional resources, including emergency medical services and fire crews, were deployed out of caution.

Lockdown lifted IDEA Judson was taken off lockdown shortly before 10 a.m., with school officials reportedly confirming normal release procedures would resume once police completed their checks.

Investigation ongoing SAPD said officers believe a prohibited item may have been reported, but the incident remains under investigation. Authorities reiterated that there were no injuries and urged the public to remain vigilant.