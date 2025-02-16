“If American democracy can survive 10 years of Greta Thunberg’s scolding, you guys can survive a few months of Elon Musk,” said US Vice President JD Vance in an attempt to defend billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk at the Munich Security Conference on Friday.

This comes amid sharp disagreements between the United States and European allies over immigration, free speech, and populism.

Vance dismissed the allegations of election interference and Musk’s influence on it, likening the tech billionaire to Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Watch:

Here's how netizens reacted: While US President Donald Trump's supporters found JD Vance's speech “hilarious”, several netizens thought that the VP's comparison was unfair and unequal.

“I know who Greta Thunberg is, and that she is a very young climate change ‘scold’ but beyond that I know nothing of her. Did she ever have a position of official governmental power, let alone anything like that granted to Elon Musk?” a user said.

“If not, her scolding and his immense power seem ... quite unequal, even if for ‘a few months’,” he added.

“So you guys see Elon Musk as just the right’s version of Greta Thunberg?” asked another user.

“What a disingenuous apples to oranges comparison,” another user said.

“Last time I checked Greta didnt buy and rig an election,” a user pointed out.

“Ah, the classic trick: claiming to represent ‘the people’ while the majority of Europeans are actually critical of this speech. JD Vance gets applause from certain political circles, but let’s not pretend he speaks for all of Europe,” said another user.

America vs Europe JD Vance also launched a scathing critique of European policies, asserting that the greatest threat to European democracy comes from within rather than external adversaries like Russia or China.

His remarks drew sharp reactions from European leaders, particularly in Germany, which is days away from a crucial election.

The US Vice President's speech came amid heightened tensions between the United States and European allies over defence spending, trade, and governance.