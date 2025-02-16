‘If America can survive...’: JD Vance compares Greta Thunberg to Elon Musk; netizens say ‘quite unequal’

During the Munich Security Conference, JD Vance defended Elon Musk, comparing him to Greta Thunberg. His remarks sparked debate online, with critics arguing the comparison was unjust. 

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Updated16 Feb 2025, 08:58 AM IST
US Vice President JD Vance delivers his speech during the 61st Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, southern Germany (AFP)

“If American democracy can survive 10 years of Greta Thunberg’s scolding, you guys can survive a few months of Elon Musk,” said US Vice President JD Vance in an attempt to defend billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk at the Munich Security Conference on Friday.

This comes amid sharp disagreements between the United States and European allies over immigration, free speech, and populism.

Vance dismissed the allegations of election interference and Musk’s influence on it, likening the tech billionaire to Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Watch:

Here's how netizens reacted:

While US President Donald Trump's supporters found JD Vance's speech “hilarious”, several netizens thought that the VP's comparison was unfair and unequal.

“I know who Greta Thunberg is, and that she is a very young climate change ‘scold’ but beyond that I know nothing of her. Did she ever have a position of official governmental power, let alone anything like that granted to Elon Musk?” a user said.

“If not, her scolding and his immense power seem ... quite unequal, even if for ‘a few months’,” he added.

“So you guys see Elon Musk as just the right’s version of Greta Thunberg?” asked another user.

“What a disingenuous apples to oranges comparison,” another user said.

“Last time I checked Greta didnt buy and rig an election,” a user pointed out.

“Ah, the classic trick: claiming to represent ‘the people’ while the majority of Europeans are actually critical of this speech. JD Vance gets applause from certain political circles, but let’s not pretend he speaks for all of Europe,” said another user.

America vs Europe

JD Vance also launched a scathing critique of European policies, asserting that the greatest threat to European democracy comes from within rather than external adversaries like Russia or China.

His remarks drew sharp reactions from European leaders, particularly in Germany, which is days away from a crucial election.

The US Vice President's speech came amid heightened tensions between the United States and European allies over defence spending, trade, and governance.

“We may disagree with your views, but we will fight to defend your right to offer it in the public square. Agree or disagree,” he said, criticising European leaders for allegedly suppressing dissenting voices.

First Published:16 Feb 2025, 08:58 AM IST
