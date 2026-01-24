‘If Canada makes a deal with China, it will be hit with 100% tariff,’ Trump threatens

US President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Canada on Truth Social, cautioning against potential trade agreements with China.

“If Governor Carney thinks he is going to make Canada a ‘Drop Off Port’ for China to send goods and products into the United States, he is sorely mistaken,” Trump wrote.

Trump predicted severe consequences if Canada pursued closer economic ties with Beijing. “China will eat Canada alive, completely devour it, including the destruction of their businesses, social fabric, and general way of life,” he added.

The US President concluded with a direct threat of economic retaliation. “If Canada makes a deal with China, it will immediately be hit with a 100% Tariff against all Canadian goods and products coming into the U.S.A.”

Trump’s remarks come amid ongoing tensions over trade policies and supply chains, highlighting his aggressive stance on protecting American economic interests from foreign competition.

Trump escalates tensions with Canada amid Greenland push Trump has intensified his public criticism of Canada as his controversial push to acquire Greenland continues to strain relations within the NATO alliance.

Trump’s latest remarks came amid a growing feud with Canadian Prime Minister Carney. On Truth Social, Trump referred to the Canadian leader as “Governor Carney,” a nickname he previously applied to Carney’s predecessor, Justin Trudeau.

While in Davos, Switzerland earlier this week, Trump had commented that “Canada lives because of the United States,” further stoking tensions between the neighboring nations.

Board of peace and Greenland ambitions In a further escalation, Trump revoked an invitation for Carney to join his self-styled “Board of Peace,” an advisory panel the President is forming to address global conflicts. Trump’s ongoing campaign to acquire Greenland has drawn criticism from NATO allies and added to the friction with Canada. The move follows repeated suggestions by Trump that Canada could even be absorbed as a “51st state.”

Trade disputes and China relations Trade tensions have also fueled the rift. Carney has yet to reach a deal with Trump to reduce tariffs imposed on key Canadian economic sectors. Although Canada has been shielded from the heaviest impact of Trump’s tariffs under the Canada-US-Mexico Agreement, the agreement is set for review later this year.

On China, Canada initially mirrored US actions by imposing 100% tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles and a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum, while Beijing retaliated with tariffs on Canadian canola, pork, and seafood. As US-Canada tensions rose, Canada has gradually taken a less aligned stance with Washington, opening space for a potentially warmer relationship with Beijing.

