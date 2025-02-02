US-Canada Tariff Wars: In an emotional appeal to the United States, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday said, “if President Trump wants to usher in a new golden age for the United States, the better path is to partner with Canada, not to punish us”.

After US President Donald Trump announced a colossal 25 per cent tariff on trading partner Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau replied that Ottawa would in turn impose 25 percent levies of its own on select American goods worth Can$155 billion (US$106.6 billion), with a first round on Tuesday followed by a second one in three weeks.

“From the beaches of Normandy to the mountains of the Korean peninsula, from the fields of Flanders to the streets of Kandahar, we have fought and died alongside you during your darkest hours,” PM Justin Trudeau said on Sunday.

“Yes, we’ve had our differences in the past, but we’ve always found a way to get past them.” the Canadian PM added.

Trudeau -- who spoke with Sheinbaum -- separately said "We're certainly not looking to escalate. But we will stand up for Canada, for Canadians, for Canadian jobs," he said, as he warned of a fracture in longstanding Canada-US ties.

Donald Trump's Opening Salvo: Tariffs President Donald Trump announced broad tariffs Saturday on major US trading partners Canada, Mexico and China, claiming a "major threat" from illegal immigration and drugs -- a move that sparked promises of retaliation.

Canadian and Mexican exports to the United States will face a 25 percent tariff starting Tuesday, although energy resources from Canada will have a lower 10 percent levy.

Goods from China, which already face various rates of duties, will see an additional 10 percent tariff.

Trump has repeatedly expressed his approval of tariffs as a policy measure, and has signaled that Saturday's action could be the first volley in further trade conflicts to come.

This week, he also pledged to impose future duties on the European Union.

He has also promised tariffs on semiconductors, steel, aluminum, oil and gas.