'If he'd like to meet…': Trump ‘open’ to meeting North Korea's Kim Jong Un amid Asia tour

Just as United States President started his Asia tour, he has stated that he is open to meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, in a big step towards the possible revival of high-stakes diplomacy between the two countries. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Friday, Trump said he would be willing to meet Kim if the North Korean leader reaches out.

Advertisement

"I would if he would contact. The last time, I put it out over the internet that I'm coming to South Korea. If he'd like to meet, I'm open to it. Certainly," Trump said.

The US President continued, “I'd do it. I mean, if you want to put out the word, I'm open to it. You know, they don't have a lot of telephone service. They have a lot of nuclear weapons but not a lot of telephone service.”

“I'm open to it. I had a great relationship with him, and he probably knows I'm coming. But if you want to put out the word, I'm open to it.”

Trump and Kim have previously held three high-profile summits during Trump's first term, and both leaders have recently signaled interest in resuming dialogue. Also Read | Trump–Kim Jong Un to meet again? US officials ‘quietly’ discussing plan during President’s Asia visit

Advertisement

During his last visit to South Korea in 2019, Donald Trump made a surprise trip to the North Korean border for an unplanned meeting with Kim Jong Un in a bid to revive stalled nuclear talks.

In August, after hosting South Korean President Lee Jae Myung at the White House for the first time, Donald Trump signaled interest in meeting Kim Jong Un too. Kim Jong Un, meanwhile, indicated that his country was open to further talks if the United States dropped its “its delusional obsession with denuclearization” of North Korea.

Advertisement

But even though Donald Trump has expressed his willingness to meet Kim Jong Un a United States official said on Friday that the two leaders are not scheduled to meet next week when the US president tours Asia.

“The president, of course, has expressed his willingness to meet with Kim Jong Un in the future. It is not on the schedule for this trip,” the senior official told reporters on condition of anonymity.

But there were also reports that the Trump administration and the North Korean officials were secretly planning for a meeting between the two leaders.