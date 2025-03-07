’If they don’t pay, I’m not going to defend’: Donald Trump’s strict warning for NATO members

US President Donald Trump is in the limelight over his latest warning to NATO members. On Thursday, Donald Trump expressed disagreement over defending NATO allies in case the countries are not spending sufficient amounts on their own defence. He also expressed doubts over the transatlantic alliance' response to the United States’ defence if the country were attacked.

"It's common sense, right," Trump said, adding, "If they don't pay, I'm not going to defend them. No, I'm not going to defend them," Reuters reported. Trump declared that he shared the same views with NATO allies during his previous presidential term which coerced other members countries of the 75-year-old NATA to put in more spending.

This comes a day after Donald Trump's pick for NATO ambassador assured senators that the US administration's commitment to the military alliance was “ironclad.” Asserting that other members “should be paying more” in the Oval Office Trump questioned whether France or a "couple of others" would protect the United States in case of crisis. Doubtful over NATO's response, Trump said, "You think they're going to come and protect us? They're supposed to," Reuters reported.

NATO official addresses concern on transatlantic alliance' future "I know some may have concerns about NATO's future," Reuters quoted NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte as saying. Earlier on Thursday General Mark Rutte said, "So let me be clear, the Transatlantic relationship and the Transatlantic partnership remains the bedrock of our Alliance. President Trump has made clear the commitment of the US and his commitment personally to NATO, and it has also made clear the expectation that we in Europe must do more in terms of defense spending."

Notably, the NATO alliance is governed by mutual assistance clause, which was formed in 1949, with the primary objective of countering a Soviet attack on allied territory.

Amid Trump's willingness to deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin after latest clash with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the latest remarks point to uncertainty about US move on foreign security. This may be a hint for withdrawal of US security support.

This follows Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth statement last month when he said that the US would not participate in any peacekeeping force in Ukraine, which is not a NATO member, and would not defend any country that participated in it if attacked by Russia.