Ilhan Omar’s immigration records under scrutiny amid Trump's fraud claims, $30 million net worth controversy

US President Donald Trump’s administration has intensified its scrutiny of Minnesota Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar, with federal agents searching her Washington residence as part of an investigation into alleged inaccuracies in decades-old immigration paperwork.

Why is Ilhan Omar under scrutiny? According to a Washington Post report, the inquiry focuses on whether Omar or her late father provided false information to obtain legal status and eventual US citizenship.

While the full scope of the investigation remains unclear, reports suggest that federal investigators have intensified their examination of her family’s immigration history in recent months. Part of the inquiry concerns whether her father, Nur Omar Mohamed, lied or deliberately withheld information on immigration forms before becoming a US citizen.

The search warrant, executed 22 days before the US midterm elections, lists several suspected offences under investigation, including false statements, fraud in immigration documents and conspiracy.

Reports suggest that federal authorities have scrutinised Omar’s immigration history for more than a decade. However, those inquiries have not resulted in any charges against her. In March, Vice President JD Vance also accused her of immigration fraud.

Omar's relatives subpoenaed Federal agents have also issued subpoenas to some of her relatives as investigators examine her family’s history for possible evidence of immigration fraud and false statements, the New York Times reported. Omar’s sister, Sahra Noor, and another relative were among those subpoenaed.

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Omar condemns search, denies wrongdoing On Monday (local time), Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials searched Omar’s Washington residence and removed boxes of documents. Condemning the search, Omar called it an effort by the Trump administration “to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement.”

“For ten years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns. This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation,” she said, adding: “I will not be silenced.” She has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in immigration matters.

Trump attacks Omar over finances, immigration Separately, the US President intensified his criticism of Omar on Tuesday. In a Truth Social post, he wrote: “Why did Ilhan Omar report a Net Worth of up to 30 Million Dollars just a short time ago, and then immediately say, ‘Oh, I made a mistake! It’s really $100,000.’ Could it be that her highly paid accountant actually reported the money that was stolen from her fraudulent activities in Minnesota? Would something like that be possible?”

He added: “Do you think the accountant actually gave the right number the first time, 30 Million Dollars, and then she was forced to disavow it because she never would have been able to report where that much money came from? She must have freaked out when she saw that money! Where did her house come from, where did her cars come from, and what about her lovely place in Washington, D.C.? I didn’t know that Congressmen and women made that kind of money, but I do know her husband, according to information and belief, makes almost nothing, so it couldn’t have come from him. How many people did she illegally bring into our Country from Somalia? America wants answers, and we want them, NOW.”