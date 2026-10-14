Ilhan Omar’s immigration records under scrutiny amid Trump's fraud claims, $30 million net worth controversy

US President Donald Trump’s administration has intensified its scrutiny of Minnesota Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar, with federal agents searching her Washington residence as part of an investigation into alleged inaccuracies in decades-old immigration paperwork.

Why is Ilhan Omar under scrutiny? According to a Washington Post report, the inquiry focuses on whether Omar or her late father provided false information to obtain legal status and eventual US citizenship.

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While the full scope of the investigation remains unclear, reports suggest that federal investigators have intensified their examination of her family’s immigration history in recent months. Part of the inquiry concerns whether her father, Nur Omar Mohamed, lied or deliberately withheld information on immigration forms before becoming a US citizen.

The search warrant, executed 22 days before the US midterm elections, lists several suspected offences under investigation, including false statements, fraud in immigration documents and conspiracy.

Reports suggest that federal authorities have scrutinised Omar’s immigration history for more than a decade. However, those inquiries have not resulted in any charges against her. In March, Vice President JD Vance also accused her of immigration fraud.

Omar's relatives subpoenaed Federal agents have also issued subpoenas to some of her relatives as investigators examine her family’s history for possible evidence of immigration fraud and false statements, the New York Times reported. Omar’s sister, Sahra Noor, and another relative were among those subpoenaed.

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Also Read | Watch | Ilhan Omar attacked with unknown liquid during Minneapolis town hall

Omar condemns search, denies wrongdoing On Monday (local time), Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials searched Omar’s Washington residence and removed boxes of documents. Condemning the search, Omar called it an effort by the Trump administration “to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement.”

“For ten years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns. This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation,” she said, adding: “I will not be silenced.” She has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in immigration matters.

Trump attacks Omar over finances, immigration Separately, the US President intensified his criticism of Omar on Tuesday. In a Truth Social post, he wrote: “Why did Ilhan Omar report a Net Worth of up to 30 Million Dollars just a short time ago, and then immediately say, ‘Oh, I made a mistake! It’s really $100,000.’ Could it be that her highly paid accountant actually reported the money that was stolen from her fraudulent activities in Minnesota? Would something like that be possible?”

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He added: “Do you think the accountant actually gave the right number the first time, 30 Million Dollars, and then she was forced to disavow it because she never would have been able to report where that much money came from? She must have freaked out when she saw that money! Where did her house come from, where did her cars come from, and what about her lovely place in Washington, D.C.? I didn’t know that Congressmen and women made that kind of money, but I do know her husband, according to information and belief, makes almost nothing, so it couldn’t have come from him. How many people did she illegally bring into our Country from Somalia? America wants answers, and we want them, NOW.”

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It remains to be seen whether the Trump administration will be able to prove the allegations of immigration fraud against Omar ahead of the midterms.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.