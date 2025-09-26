Ilhan Omar vs Donald Trump feud intensifies: Democratic representative calls US president a ‘lying buffoon’

Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar launched a blistering attack on the US President Donald Trump, branding him a “lying buffoon” after he claimed to have spoken with Somalia's president about deporting her. This marks a fresh escalation in their ongoing feud.

The Minnesota Congresswoman, a vocal critic of Trump's immigration policies, fired back on the platform X on Thursday, responding to the President's latest inflammatory comments, which he had made while signing executive orders in the Oval Office.

In a social media post on X, Ilhan Omar said: “From denying Somalia had a president to making up a story, President Trump is a lying buffoon. No one should take this embarrassing fool seriously.”

Omar’s post came after Trump's remark, stating, “You know, I met the head of Somalia... And I suggested that maybe he'd like to take her back. And he said, 'I don't want her.'”

In the past week, this is the second occasion that the US president has launched a sharp attack on a Democratic Representative, specifically targeting her country of origin, Somalia.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump had accused Omar of criticising America despite what he alleged was Somalia's significant political and economic instability.

“Ilhan Omar's Country of Somalia is plagued by a lack of central Government control, persistent Poverty, Hunger, Resurgent Terrorism, Piracy, decades of Civil War, Corruption, and pervasive Violence,” his post read.

He also highlighted the challenges Somalia faces, adding, “70% of the population lives in extreme Poverty, and widespread Food Insecurity. Somalia is consistently ranked among the World's Most Corrupt Countries, including Bribery, Embezzlement, and a Dysfunctional Government.”

Trump further said, “All of this, and Ilhan Omar tells us how to run America! P.S. Wasn't she the one who married her brother in order to gain Citizenship???”

“What SCUM we have in our Country, telling us what to do and how to do it,” he continued.

The online post was followed by fresh remarks from Trump later the same day, when he once again attacked Omar and Somalia after a resolution to reprimand her and strip her of committee assignments failed in the House, The Hill reported.