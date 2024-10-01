’I’ll be missing you’: Rapper Sean ’Diddy’ Combs appeals for release ahead of sex trafficking trial

Sean Diddy Combs is appealing a federal judge's decision to keep him in custody while facing sex trafficking charges. His legal team argues that he poses no threat, despite the judge's ruling on September 30 deeming him a potential danger if released

Livemint
Updated1 Oct 2024, 07:17 AM IST
File photo: Sean Diddy Combs poses at the Met Gala.
File photo: Sean Diddy Combs poses at the Met Gala.(REUTERS)

Sean “Diddy” Combs is challenging a federal judge's decision to keep him incarcerated while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

On September 30, his legal team filed a notice in Manhattan federal court indicating their intention to appeal Judge Andrew L. Carter’s ruling, which determined that Combs poses a potential danger if released.

Once a dominant figure in the music industry, the 54-year-old, also known as Puff Daddy and P. Diddy, has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since pleading not guilty on September 17.

 

Also Read | Sean ’Diddy’ Combs’ troubles mount with sex assault lawsuits — What we know

What are the charges against Sean “Diddy” Combs

The charges against Combs allege that he exploited his “power and prestige” to coerce female victims into participating in drug-fueled sexual performances with male sex workers, referred to as “Freak Offs.”

“For decades, Sean Combs abused, threatened, and coerced women and those around him to satisfy his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and hide his actions,” prosecutors stated in the indictment. “He utilized the employees, resources, and influence of the extensive business empire he led and controlled.”

 

Also Read | Sean ’Diddy’ Freak-offs: ‘Bombshell copy’ of tapes in hands of investigators

Judge Carter dismissed a defense proposal to allow Combs to serve house arrest at his Florida mansion, equipped with GPS monitoring and visitor restrictions. He deemed the plan, which included a $50 million bail offer, “insufficient” to ensure community safety or the integrity of the case, stating that “no condition or set of conditions” could prevent Combs from potentially threatening or harming witnesses.

Also Read | Sean ’Diddy’ Combs faces new sex assault allegation: ‘Repeatedly raped, drugged’

In court documents, Agnifilo described the MDC as “horrific” and “unfit for pre-trial detention.” Following the bail hearing, he referred to the jail as having “inhumane housing conditions.”


Combs' attorney, Marc Agnifilo, had also considered transferring him from the notoriously violent Brooklyn facility to a jail in Essex County, New Jersey, but ultimately decided against that option.

 

 

-With agency inputs

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:1 Oct 2024, 07:17 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUs News’I’ll be missing you’: Rapper Sean ’Diddy’ Combs appeals for release ahead of sex trafficking trial

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    168.30
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    1.8 (1.08%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    369.30
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    2 (0.54%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    137.50
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    1.6 (1.18%)

    NTPC share price

    443.00
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    5.45 (1.25%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    958.65
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    77.5 (8.8%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    7,775.00
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    589.35 (8.2%)

    JM Financial share price

    151.40
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    8.65 (6.06%)

    Hitachi Energy India share price

    14,342.20
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    703.8 (5.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,405.000.00
      Chennai
      77,411.000.00
      Delhi
      77,563.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,415.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.