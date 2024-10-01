Sean Diddy Combs is appealing a federal judge's decision to keep him in custody while facing sex trafficking charges. His legal team argues that he poses no threat, despite the judge's ruling on September 30 deeming him a potential danger if released

Sean “Diddy" Combs is challenging a federal judge's decision to keep him incarcerated while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On September 30, his legal team filed a notice in Manhattan federal court indicating their intention to appeal Judge Andrew L. Carter’s ruling, which determined that Combs poses a potential danger if released.

Once a dominant figure in the music industry, the 54-year-old, also known as Puff Daddy and P. Diddy, has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since pleading not guilty on September 17. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What are the charges against Sean “Diddy" Combs The charges against Combs allege that he exploited his “power and prestige" to coerce female victims into participating in drug-fueled sexual performances with male sex workers, referred to as “Freak Offs."“For decades, Sean Combs abused, threatened, and coerced women and those around him to satisfy his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and hide his actions," prosecutors stated in the indictment. “He utilized the employees, resources, and influence of the extensive business empire he led and controlled."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Judge Carter dismissed a defense proposal to allow Combs to serve house arrest at his Florida mansion, equipped with GPS monitoring and visitor restrictions. He deemed the plan, which included a $50 million bail offer, “insufficient" to ensure community safety or the integrity of the case, stating that “no condition or set of conditions" could prevent Combs from potentially threatening or harming witnesses.

In court documents, Agnifilo described the MDC as “horrific" and “unfit for pre-trial detention." Following the bail hearing, he referred to the jail as having “inhumane housing conditions."

Combs' attorney, Marc Agnifilo, had also considered transferring him from the notoriously violent Brooklyn facility to a jail in Essex County, New Jersey, but ultimately decided against that option. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}