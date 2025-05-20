'I'll shove it up their…': Donald Trump tells what motivated him to run for president in 2024

US President Donald Trump shared what motivated him to run again in 2024, while repeating his claim that the 2020 US election – when rival Democrats won — was “rigged.” He was speaking at a Kennedy Center board meeting at the White House on Monday.

Trump said he would have retired right now if the Democrats had not “rigged the election.”

"So if they would have left us alone and wouldn't have cheated on the election and wouldn't have rigged it, I would have been retired right now," Trump said.

"I would have been happily doing something else, and instead, they have me for four more years,” Trump added.

Notably, the US Constitution, ratified in 1951, explicitly limits presidents to two terms in office. Had Trump won in 2020, he would have constitutionally been allowed to run for a third time.

Trump tells what motivated him to run in 2024 elections Trump also talked about winning the Olympics and the World Cup in his first term (2017-2021). He said that after the 2020 election, he realised that if he wins the 2024 elections, he will be president during both events.

Trump said, "...Maybe I got lucky because I got the [2028] Olympics and I got the World Cup [2026 FIFA World Cup]." The 2028 Olympics are likely to be hosted by Los Angeles.

“said, I'll speak to him. And I spoke to this gentleman who was obviously Scandinavian, seriously Scandinavian and very nice,” Trump said, adding that he assured the committee that “we will take good care.”

“They wanted to know that if they choose us for the Olympics, will they? Will we treat him nicely? And I said, 'we're going to treat you like so well, like you've never been treated',” Trump added.

‘We got the Olympics…We got the World Cup,’ Trump said.

“I got him both, and I said, man, I won't be president. I won't be I got the Olympics, in the World Cup, and I won't be president, and they're going to forget that I got him,” the US President said. Advertisement

He added, "Nobody's going to mention it, because, you know, a little bit, that's the way life is. And then they rigged the election, and then I said, 'You know what I'll do, I'll run again, and I'll shove it up their a**.'," Trump said in his speech on Monday.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the first tournament held in North America, with matches spread across venues in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is expected to draw approximately 10 million visitors to North America and generate significant economic activity across the participating cities.