‘Ill-advised’, ‘worst foreign policy blunder in decades': Here's how Republicans responded to Trump's interim Iran deal

Troubles are mounting for US President Donald Trump over his interim Iran peace deal. For the last four months, his administration has faced questions about the rationale for waging war on Iran alongside Israel in late February - a conflict that drove up gasoline prices. On Thursday (local time), the preliminary agreement he signed in Versailles, France, drew scathing criticism from his own Republican party.

According to a Reuters report, several Republican senators and pro‑Republican commentators openly questioned the deal, which Trump signed on Wednesday night while attending the Group of Seven (G7) leaders’ dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron. As copies of the memorandum of understanding circulated on Capitol Hill, Republican lawmakers lashed out, branding the deal “ill‑advised” and “the worst foreign policy blunder in decades.”

As copies of the signed agreement were circulated on Capitol Hill on Thursday, Republican senators lashed out at the administration. They called the deal the "worst foreign ​policy blunder in decades," while some pro-Republican commentators broke with the US president over the agreement.

Here's how Republicans responded to the interim US-Iran deal

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What do Republican senators think about Trump's interim Iran deal? ⌵ Republican senators have criticized Trump's interim Iran deal, labeling it 'ill-advised' and 'the worst foreign policy blunder in decades.' They raised concerns about Iran's nuclear ambitions and the implications for US military success. 2 Why are Republicans concerned about the US-Iran peace deal? ⌵ Republicans express concern that the deal may strengthen Iran's position while weakening US military successes. They are worried that sanctions might be lifted without sufficient guarantees on Iran's nuclear activities. 3 How did Trump justify his Iran deal amidst criticism? ⌵ Trump defended the interim agreement by stating it had prevented economic catastrophe and claimed the deal would help stabilize oil prices and the stock market, despite criticism from both Republicans and Israeli officials. 4 Should the US maintain military presence in the region after the Iran deal? ⌵ Some Republican lawmakers argue that the US should not ease military pressure on Iran or allow it to negotiate from a position of strength while opponents stress the need for regional stability and ongoing vigilance. 5 What are the key provisions of the interim US-Iran deal? ⌵ The interim US-Iran deal includes lifting US sanctions, recognizing Iran's control over the Strait of Hormuz, and halting military actions, with a 60-day period set for further negotiations on broader issues like nuclear restrictions.

According to one of the senators, some reported provisions in the US-Iran deal seemed "ill-advised."

Republican Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, in a post on X, wrote, "Iran’s nuclear ambitions were not ​curbed, and they have learned that threatening the Strait of Hormuz works and will undoubtedly leverage it in the future." He added that before the war, the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's crucial oil shipping routes, was open to all, and the Islamic Republic faced steep sanctions. However, he wrote, "Now, 13 Americans are dead, families have paid billions at the pump, sanctions will be lifted, and the bombing has stopped. This is the worst foreign policy blunder in decades."

Republican chairman of the powerful Senate Armed Services Committee, Roger Wicker of Mississippi, said that he is worried that the memorandum of understanding (MoU) "negotiates away" US military successes. While opposing lifting any sanctions on the Islamic Republic or unfreezing Iranian funds, "in exchange for Iran's mere agreement to negotiate for another 60 days," he also added that it would be a mistake to pressure Israel to stand down against Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Texas Senator John Cornyn, who’s leaving Congress, said: “Everything I’ve heard about it causes me concern," CNN reported. While Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski said, "It’s tough to say that the agreement is one that leaves Iran in a worse place and the United States in a better place," and added, "a lot of money has been spent, some lives have been lost and yet you have Iran in a place where it almost looks like this is where they were before."

The criticism from Republicans was a rare rebuke from the party members who have mostly shown complete loyalty to Trump, but were recently getting increasingly uneasy as the economic effects of the Iran war have impacted the party's prospects ahead of the November midterm elections.

Donald Trump, JD Vance defend Iran deal, slam critics In a Truth Social post, Trump lashed out at the critics and defended the interim agreement with Iran. He wrote, "These fools, who think I haven’t been ​tough enough on Iran, when the Stock Market Just Hit A RECORD HIGH, and Oil prices are “tumbling” down, are either jealous, bad people, or stupid. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN."

Vice President JD Vance also downplayed the importance of the backlash coming from Capitol Hill, CNN reported.