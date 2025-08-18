Illegal immigrant Harjinder Singh accused of fatal Florida crash charged with three counts of vehicular homicide

A man accused of entering the US illegally has been arrested after a tragic road accident in Florida that led to the deaths of three people.

Harjinder Singh, the truck driver involved, is facing deportation and has been charged with three counts of vehicular homicide following the crash on Tuesday, according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV).

Officials say Singh was driving a commercial semi-truck with a trailer on the Florida Turnpike in Fort Pierce when he allegedly tried to make a U-turn in an area where it was not allowed. The trailer jackknifed and crashed into a minivan, killing all three people inside.

Singh, who reportedly crossed the U.S.-Mexico border in 2018, had obtained a commercial driver’s licence in California. A law passed in California in 2013 allows residents to get a driver’s licence regardless of their immigration status.

"This is a devastating tragedy made even worse by the fact that it was totally preventable," said White House Spokeswoman Abigail Jackson in a statement to Fox News Digital. “Illegal aliens that have no legal right to be in our country certainly should not be granted commercial drivers' licenses.”

The White House Rapid Response account also confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer has been issued against Singh.

Florida Highway Safety released a statement statewide about the accident.

FLHSMV Executive Director Dave Kerner said in a statement: "The actions taken by the defendant while operating a commercial tractor-trailer are both shocking and criminal. Three people lost their lives as a result of his recklessness, and countless friends and family members will experience the pain of their loss forever."