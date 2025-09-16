‘I’m not going anywhere’: Kash Patel hits back at critics amid Charlie Kirk investigation scrutiny and FBI shakeups

FBI Director Kash Patel faced tough questions from Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday (September 16) over his handling of the manhunt for Tyler Robinson, the gunman accused of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Despite the criticism, Patel asserted he has no plans to step aside.

“I’m not going anywhere,” Patel told the Senate Judiciary Committee. “Bring it on.”

The hearing came in the wake of controversy over Patel’s use of social media during the investigation. He had prematurely posted that the suspect was in custody, a statement that later proved inaccurate, prompting criticism from lawmakers who said it caused confusion during a critical stage of the manhunt.

Criticism from Democrats Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois, the committee’s top Democrat, sharply criticised Patel for upheaval at the FBI under his leadership.

“Director Patel came to the FBI with a political mission,” Durbin said. “With the power of his office and the blessings of the president, he attacked the FBI with a vengeance.”

Patel highlights enforcement achievements Patel defended his record, highlighting what he described as significant law enforcement gains under the Trump administration.

“Under this administration, the FBI has arrested more than 23,000 violent criminals,” he said. “That’s more than twice the same time period from last year alone.”

Questions on Jeffrey Epstein and intelligence Republican Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa asked Patel whether financier Jeffrey Epstein, who died in federal custody in 2019, had ever served as an intelligence asset. Patel replied: “As the director of the FBI, I can only speak for my agency. Epstein was not a source for the FBI.”

Concerns about social media and political violence Patel also addressed the role of social media in political violence. He warned that online networks were “wildly out of control” in fueling radicalization and expressed support for stripping companies of legal protections under Section 230.