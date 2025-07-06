‘I’m not going to make it’—Texas hero dad’s final words after saving kids from killer floodwaters

A young father died a hero after punching through a window to help his fiancée and two children escape rising floodwaters that tore through their trailer home before dawn on Friday in Gram, Texas.

Julian Ryan, 27, bled to death after severing an artery in his arm during the desperate rescue attempt, family members said.

Ryan, his fiancée Christinia Wilson, their 6-year-old and 13-month-old children, and Ryan’s mother were asleep when surging floodwaters from the Guadalupe River inundated their home around 4 a.m.

“It just started pouring in, and we had to fight the door to get it closed to make sure not too much got in,” Wilson told KHOU.

As water kept rising, Wilson placed their two children on a floating mattress. But when the bedroom door burst open, the family had no time to spare.

Fatal injury in desperate escape In a bid to create an escape route, Ryan punched through a bedroom window — shattering the glass and nearly severing his arm “clean off,” according to family members who spoke to KHOU.

Tragically, despite Wilson’s repeated 911 calls, no help reached them in time.

“I’m sorry, I’m not going to make it. I love y’all,” Ryan told his family as he bled out, Wilson recounted.

Home destroyed, family saved The flash floodwaters eventually ripped the trailer in half, creating a gap for the rest of the family to flee to safety without Ryan.

“He was the best father, and was always such a happy person who was never above helping people, no matter what it cost,” Wilson said.

Ryan’s body was recovered hours later on Friday after the water receded in Kerr County, The New York Times reported.

A hero remembered A GoFundMe page launched to support the family has raised over $25,000.

“It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we share the devastating news of the unexpected and tragic passing of our beloved Julian Ryan on July 4th, 2025,” the family wrote in a statement posted on the fundraiser.

“Julian gave his life for his family, passing as a true hero. While we are eternally grateful for his sacrifice, we are shattered by our loss. His sudden departure has left an unfillable void in all our lives.”

“He was known to have an infectious laugh and unwavering kindness,” the family added. “He touched countless lives with his humor and will be deeply missed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.”

Rising death toll and ongoing search As of Sunday morning, the flood’s death toll had climbed to at least 51. Officials said 27 children from Camp Mystic, a summer camp along the river, remained unaccounted for as rescue teams continued combing the area.