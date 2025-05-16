‘I'm not thrilled’: Donald Trump reacts after receiving a drop of ‘highest quality oil’ during UAE visit

US President Donald Trump, who is in the United Arab Emirates, was presented with high-quality crude oil, but he said he was ‘not too thrilled’.

Advertisement

In a video that is going viral, Sultan Al Jaber, the chief executive of Abu Dhabi oil giant ADNOC, presents Trump with a capsule of high-quality domestically produced crude oil.

Trump entered and listened to a presentation from Sultan Al-Jaber, the head of the state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., as well as officials from Exxon Mobil Corp. and Occidental, two oil firms.

Al-Jaber then presented Trump a memento that included a drop of oil in it.

He then told the US President that the oil that he just received was Murban, one of the finest grades of crude oil.

“The highest quality oil there is on the planet, and they only gave me a drop of it…so I’m not thrilled,” Trump joked. His remarks drew laughter among the attendees.

Advertisement

What is Murban? As per the website of ADNOC, Murban is a light sweet crude oil produced by the company, which was discovered at the Murban Bab Oil Field in 1958. The well, called Murban-3, began producing 3,674 barrels per day of crude oil upon its completion in 1960.

Read More

This oil has an API gravity of 40 and a sulfur content of 0.778, making it one of the lowest carbon-emission crude oils in the world.

Trump's deal with ADNOC Sultan al-Jaber, the head of UAE oil giant ADNOC, said on Friday that the Gulf Arab state and the United States plan to spend $440 billion in the energy sector through 2035. The deal boosts Trump's efforts to secure major business deals on a Gulf tour. Advertisement

“Our partners have committed new investments worth $60 billion in upstream oil and gas, as well as new and unconventional opportunities,” Al Jaber said in front of a slide showing projects in the UAE under the logos of U.S. companies ExxonMobil, Oxy and EOG Resources.

When senior UAE officials met with Trump in March, the UAE committed to a 10-year, $1.4 trillion investment framework in the United States to deepen reciprocal ties.

Also Read | Donald Trump is throttling America’s oil industry