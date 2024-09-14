‘I’m obviously not Joe Biden…’: Kamala Harris claims ‘she is different from US President’ ahead of Presidential polls

Kamala Harris on Friday suggested that she represents a new generation of leadership, distinguishing herself from President Biden. She also proposed increasing the child tax credit for new families as part of her vision for change.

Written By Fareha Naaz
14 Sep 2024, 09:48 AM IST
Vice President Kamala Harris criticised Donald Trump's leadership style during her first solo interview, after becoming Democratic presidential nominee, and proposed expansion of the child tax credit for young families.
Vice President Kamala Harris criticised Donald Trump’s leadership style during her first solo interview, after becoming Democratic presidential nominee, and proposed expansion of the child tax credit for young families.(AP)

Kamala Harris, the US Vice President and Democratic candidate, on Friday alleged that she's different from President Joe Biden. In Johnstown of Pennsylvania, she claimed that she offers "a new generation of leadership,” reported AP.

Two months before the US Presidential elections, Kamala Harris gave her first solo television interview since becoming the Democratic presidential nominee. Presenting herself as the candidate of change, she launched a scathing attack on her opponent, Donald Trump, and asserted that people are “exhausted” by his style of leadership.

She suggested that the “hate and division that we see coming out of Donald Trump” isn't probably what the public demands from the upcoming US President. Conforming to a ban on assault-style weapons as necessary and consistent with the Second Amendment, she asserted that she's a gun owner and doesn't want to take away anyone's guns, reported AP.

During the interview, Anchor Brian Taff of Philadelphia's WPVI-TV asked the Democratic candidate to describe one or two areas that make her different from the president. While answering the anchor's queries, Kamala Harris replied, “Well, I'm obviously not Joe Biden," reported AP. She added, “I offer a new generation of leadership,” and things once taken for granted cannot be overlooked anymore.

“For example, another plan that I have that is a new approach is to expand the child tax credit to $6,000 for young families for the first year of their child’s life because that is obviously a very critical stage of development of child, and so my approach is about new ideas, new policies that are directed at the current moment," the news agency quoted the Vice President as saying.

This interview comes after the former US President, his running mate Senator JD Vance and other Republicans called upon the Democratic presidential nominee for avoiding interaction with reporters who cover her campaign. They also accused her of avoiding media interviews. In response, Harris' campaign said the Vice President would participate in more local interviews.

(With inputs from AP)

First Published:14 Sep 2024, 09:48 AM IST
