Grammy 2025 saw many winners. But, one of the biggest moments of the night was Taylor Swift presenting Beyonce with the Best Country Album award. With this win, Beyonce became the first Black woman to receive this honour.

Her reaction after making history has gone viral, with numerous fans flooding social media with their reactions.

One of the video clips on Twitter (now X) has gained nearly 4 million views. Check it out.

“Genre is a cold word to keep us in our place as artists. I'm still in shock. Thank you so much for this honour," Beyonce said in her speech.

Beyonce secured one of the most prestigious awards in music, winning Album of the Year at the Grammy 2025 for her album Cowboy Carter. This marks a historic moment as she becomes the first Black woman in the 21st century to receive this honour.

Despite holding the record for most Grammy wins and nominations, Beyonce had never won Album of the Year before. Many believed she had been repeatedly snubbed in this category.

With this victory, she joins an elite group, becoming only the fourth Black woman to win. The previous winners were Lauryn Hill, Whitney Houston and Natalie Cole.

Beyoncé received the award from Los Angeles Fire Department members, acknowledging the recent wildfires that devastated the region. During her speech, she dedicated the award to Linda Martell, the first Black woman to perform at the Grand Ole Opry.

“It’s been many, many years. I want to dedicate this to Ms. Martell,” Beyonce said.

Host Trevor Noah celebrated the achievement, stating that fans had finally witnessed Beyonce’s long-overdue victory. Social media erupted with excitement, with fans praising her for breaking barriers and making history once again.

“We finally saw it happen, everyone,” Noah said.

Grammy 2025: Other major wins At the Grammy 2025 Awards, some of the biggest names in music celebrated major victories. Kendrick Lamar dominated the rap category, winning Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for Not Like Us.

Rising star Sabrina Carpenter had an unforgettable night, winning Best Pop Vocal Album for Short n’ Sweet and Best Pop Solo Performance for Espresso.