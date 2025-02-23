’I’m trying to get the money back’: Trump reveals US push for resource deal with Ukraine

President Trump is working to recover billions sent to Ukraine and negotiating a mineral resources deal. He emphasized the need for the US to receive something in return and expressed optimism about finalizing an agreement to share revenue from Ukraine's resources

Livemint
Updated23 Feb 2025, 07:05 AM IST
Advertisement
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump.(REUTERS)

President Donald Trump stated on Saturday that he is working to recover the billions of dollars sent by the US to support Ukraine's war against Russia. As negotiations continue between Washington and Kyiv over a mineral resources deal, Trump emphasized, "I'm trying to get the money back, or secured," AFP reported. He added, "I want them to give us something for all of the money that we put up," highlighting the US's interest in acquiring rare earth minerals, oil, or any other valuable resources.

Advertisement

Speaking at a conservative gathering in National Harbor, Maryland, Trump said the US is "pretty close" to finalising an agreement with Ukraine to share revenue from its mineral resources as part of efforts to end the ongoing war. "I think we're pretty close to a deal," Trump said, Reuters reported.

Also Read | ‘Zelensky can’t claim to represent will of people’: Musk backs polls in Ukraine

Trudeau, Trump discuss Ukraine war and Fentanyl trade; Macron and Starmer set to meet US President

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump spoke on Saturday, focusing on the Ukraine war and combating the illegal fentanyl trade, as confirmed by Trudeau’s office. The discussion comes as leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations prepare for a call on Monday to discuss the ongoing conflict in Ukraine with NATO’s Secretary-General, EU officials, and the leaders of Romania and Poland.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer are set to travel to Washington next week. Both leaders are concerned about Trump’s hardening stance toward Ukraine and his recent overtures to Moscow. They aim to convince Trump not to rush a ceasefire deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin and to ensure Europe’s continued involvement in the conflict.

Also Read | Trump calls Zelensky a ‘dictator’: How will it impact Russia-Ukraine war?

Ahead of his visit, Macron stated he would tell Trump that the U.S. cannot appear weak in the face of Putin. The visits occur against the backdrop of rising tensions between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whom Trump recently called a "dictator," alarming Ukraine’s European allies.

Also Read | Warren Buffett’s annual letter to Berkshire shareholders: 10 Points

Starmer, also critical of a potential ceasefire, will meet with U.S. officials later this week. Trump, however, dismissed European efforts on the war, saying Macron and Starmer had "done nothing" to end the conflict.

Advertisement

-With inputs from Reuters

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsUs News’I’m trying to get the money back’: Trump reveals US push for resource deal with Ukraine
First Published:23 Feb 2025, 07:05 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App