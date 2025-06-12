Immigration raids seeing reinforcements? 500 US National Guard troops trained to accompany ICE agents on raids

It looks like the policies surrounding illegal immigration in the US have been turned up a notch, after a US National Guard commander has stated that atleast 500 US National Guard troops have been trained adequately to accompany ICE agents on immigration raids, according to an AP report.

This statement comes shortly after the US National Guard was deployed by the Trump administration in Los Angeles after things got out of hand following the immigration crackdown in the downtown areas by ICE agents.

“So far, about 500 National Guard troops have been trained to accompany agents on immigration operations, said Maj. Gen. Scott Sherman, a marked shift and escalation of their initial duties of securing federal property during protests,” the AP report reads.

National Guard helped detain civilians In yet another update, the US National Guard troops temporarily detained civilians in the Los Angeles protests over immigration raids. According to an AP report, the civilians were then quickly turned over to law enforcement, according to Major General Scott Sherman the commander in charge.

“Photos of guard members providing security for the agents have already been circulated by immigration officials. Sherman is the commander of Task Force 51, which is overseeing the more than 4,000 Guard troops and 700 Marines who have been deployed to Los Angeles to provide security during the protests,” the AP report continued.

The US National Guard was called in after things got out of hand following the immigration raids by ICE agents in downtown Los Angeles on Friday, which led to the arrest of 44 people. This triggered widespread protests in the state, and after the anti-ICE protestors began clashing with the police, leading to the deployment of the US National Guard by the federal administration.