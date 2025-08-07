‘Impact would be far more severe’: AAP MP warns US Biz boycott in India over Trump tariffs

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Member of Parliament (MP) Ashok Kumar Mittal on Thursday strongly criticised United States President Donald Trump's announcement of a 25 per cent additional tariff on Indian products, calling it ‘illogical’ and accusing Washington of applying ‘double standards’ in its trade policies.

In an open letter to Trump, Mittal has urged the US President to “choose dialogue over discord, coordination over coercion.”

“India is a 'dead economy,' you said. Yet this 'dead' economy is the 4th largest in the world, soon to be third, and remains the fastest growing among major nations. American companies generate $80+ billion annually from the Indian market across education, tech, finance, and IP," Mittal wrote in the letter.

Mittal's letter comes a day after US President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order imposing an additional 25 per cent tariff on imports from India.

“India’s position as the third-largest air transport market holds deep strategic value for the US, with deals worth $2.45 billion signed in 2022 alone. The US digital economy runs on code—much of it written in India,” Mittal, who is also Founder Chancellor of Lovely Professional University, said in the letter

While the initial 25 per cent duty becomes effective on 7 August, the additional levy will come into effect after 21 days and will be imposed on all Indian goods imported into the US, except for goods already in transit or those meeting specific exemptions.

Mittal, in earlier comments, defended India's purchase of oil from Russia and questioned the legitimacy of US criticism.

It is important to note that on this day, 7 August, the Swadeshi Movement was launched in 1905—a powerful assertion of economic self-reliance against foreign control, the letter reads. “If 146 crore Indians were to channel that spirit today and initiate a strategic restriction of US businesses, the impact would be far more severe for the United States than for India,”Mittal wrote

The future now lies in the hands of those who understand that diplomacy and cooperation are the way forward, not sweeping tariffs, reads the letter.

“Mr President, let us choose dialogue over discord, coordination over coercion. Let us shape the future - through respect, resolve, and renewed commitment to a rules-based global order,” it said.

India has termed the United States' move to impose additional tariffs on India over its oil imports from Russia as "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable."

Ministry of External Affairs said New Delhi will take "all actions necessary to protect its national interests."