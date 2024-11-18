Imposing tariffs on India ’really bad’, will lead to trade war, US Congressman-elect Subramanyam on immigration & more

Congressman-elect Suhas Subramanyam opposes tariffs on India, warning it could spark a trade war. He emphasizes the importance of the US-India relationship and supports legal immigration reforms while opposing cuts to federal jobs under the incoming Trump administration.

Updated18 Nov 2024, 01:55 PM IST
US Election: What a Donald Trump win could mean for India – Trade, strategy, and geopolitics
US Election: What a Donald Trump win could mean for India – Trade, strategy, and geopolitics(AFP)

US Congressman-elect Suhas Subramanyam has expressed strong opposition to imposing tariffs on Indian imports, warning that such a move could trigger a trade war between the two countries.

This came amid growing concerns over the possibility of higher tariffs on Indian exports under the incoming Trump administration.

“I don't support (imposing) tariffs on India. I think that would be really bad. It would lead to a trade war. And I don't think it's good for either country,” Subramanyam told PTI in an interview.

Ahead of his election as U.S. President, Donald Trump criticized India's tariff structure and suggested imposing reciprocal taxes on countries like China and India. As Trump prepares to assume office, there is growing concern that his administration may impose higher tariffs on Indian exports, potentially straining trade relations between the two nations.

“There's a lot of businesses that do really great work in India and a lot of Indian companies are expanding to the US. So the more our countries work together economically, the stronger we'll be,” Subramanyam said.

Getting ready to be sworn in as a member of the House of Representatives, which plays a key role in shaping the foreign policy of the United States, Subramanyam said he wants to be someone who promotes democracy around the world. “India, for instance, is one of the largest democracies, and the US-India relationship is very important to both countries,” he said.

Who is Suhas Subramanyam?

Suhas Subramanyam, 38, has become the sixth Indian-American elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, joining fellow Indian-American lawmakers Dr. Ami Bera, Pramila Jayapal, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Ro Khanna, and Shri Thanedar in the so-called "Samosa Caucus." Subramanyam, who was elected from Virginia's 10th Congressional District, is the first Indian-American to represent the East Coast in Congress.

In addition to his victory, Subramanyam has also advocated for a comprehensive overhaul of the US immigration system.

“I'm hearing a lot about immigration, especially people on H-1B visas trying to get a path to citizenship and a Green Card at least. And at least a change of status," Subramanyam said.

"We need an immigration system overhaul in the United States. We need to focus on legal immigration. There's a lot of talk about undocumented immigrants, and I certainly support securing our border, but we need to do more than just that,” he said.

Subramanyam said he would also oppose any move by the incoming Trump administration to cut large-scale federal jobs and is looking to be a champion of the federal workforce.

"I want to make sure as they look at the government overhaul that's being proposed, that doesn't mean firing federal workers or cancelling federal contracts,” he said.

He said he looks forward to being a champion for the federal workforce in Virginia.

"I will oppose any efforts (of the incoming administration to cut federal jobs),” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published:18 Nov 2024, 01:55 PM IST
Imposing tariffs on India 'really bad', will lead to trade war, US Congressman-elect Subramanyam on immigration & more

