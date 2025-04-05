In a first after Trump executive order, US drops bribery case against two former Cognizant employees

For the first time, the US Department of Justice publicly abandoned a foreign bribery case since President Donald Trump halted enforcement of a key anti-bribery law.

The long-running foreign bribery case involved two former Cognizant Technology Solutions executives, Gordon Coburn and Steven Schwartz. The prosecution dated from Trump's first term.

According to Reuters, US District Judge Michael Farbiarz in Newark, New Jersey, dismissed the case against the two on Thursday (April 4). The ruling also barred prosecutors from reopening the matter, a report by the New York Post said.

Trump's executive order The dismissal came two days after Alina Habba, the acting US Attorney in New Jersey, said the case should be dropped. She argued that US President Donald Trump's executive order in March invalidated the basis for continuing the trial under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA).

Habba, who also represented Trump in private practice, said her request followed consultation with Attorney General Pam Bondi's office, and reflected a "recent assessment" of Trump's executive order pausing enforcement of the FCPA.

“After consultation with the Office of the Attorney General, the Government hereby moves to dismiss this matter,” Habba said in a court filing Wednesday, as per the New York Post.

Last month, Farbiarz rejected a request by Habba's predecessor John Giordano to delay the case by 180 days, and scheduled an April 7 trial, Reuters reported. The judge cited the defendants' right to a speedy trial in the six-year-old case.

What's the case? Cognizant is a Teaneck, New Jersey-based information technology and outsourcing company.

US authorities charged Coburn and Schwartz in February 2019 with authorising a $2 million bribe to an Indian official for help obtaining a construction permit for a new Cognizant office campus in Chennai.

Coburn and Schwartz pleaded not guilty. Cognizant agreed to pay $25.2 million to settle a related Securities and Exchange Commission civil case, which included an accusation the company authorized two additional bribes totaling $1.64 million.

James Loonam, a lawyer for Coburn, said in a statement: "We are grateful that we were able to convince DOJ of what we have long known: that this case never should have been brought."

Lawrence Lustberg, a lawyer for Schwartz, in a statement referring to his client said: "As we have maintained all along, he is innocent, and these charges should never have been brought."

Enacted in 1977, the FCPA prohibits companies that operate in the United States from bribing foreign officials.

Trump has called the FCPA a "horrible law," and when signing his executive order said ending enforcement would "mean a lot more business for America."