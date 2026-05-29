In her memoir, Jill Biden thought Joe was having a stroke while debating Trump: ‘Is he short-circuiting?’

In her new memoir, former First Lady Jill Biden reflects on Joe Biden’s widely criticised debate performance against US President Donald Trump nearly two years ago, questioning whether it might have been better to openly acknowledge how poor it was instead of reassuring supporters afterwards, AP reported.

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The debate marked a turning point in Biden’s re-election campaign, intensifying doubts about whether the then-81-year-old president was fit for another term. He eventually withdrew from the race amid pressure from within the Democratic Party and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, who later lost the election to Donald Trump.

In “View from the East Wing,” a memoir about her White House years that's being published next Tuesday, she said she still doesn’t know why her husband performed so disastrously that day.

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The Associated Press obtained a copy of the book's 274-page manuscript, which includes her first public comments about the debate and the ensuing chain of events that sent Joe Biden back to private life in Delaware sooner than he had envisioned.

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The book also discusses Joe Biden’s prostate cancer diagnosis after leaving office, as well as their son Hunter’s federal gun charges trial, among other challenges during his presidency. It further highlights how Jill Biden managed the demands of being First Lady alongside her continued teaching career.

Here are some highlights from the book:

She thought Joe might be having a stroke while debating Trump As reported by AP, Jill Biden writes that her husband “looked bleary” in their hotel suite in Atlanta before the debate. She was confident he would do well, she said, because big events energized him. But when the CNN-sponsored event began, “I immediately noticed that Joe didn't look good. He didn't seem himself from the opening.”

A few minutes in, he said something out of turn about how “we finally beat Medicare.”

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“Is he short-circuiting? I thought,” she wrote. “Is this a stroke? It felt like we were watching an AI hologram of the man we knew, and the hologram was glitching.”

She wondered if he had been drugged or was experiencing a medical emergency.

He improved as the debate went on, “but not enough to reassure me or anyone watching that he was okay. He clearly wasn't,” Jill Biden said. “I'd never seen that look on his face before in my life.”

As they walked offstage afterward, he used colorful language to whisper to her that he had messed up, which she took as a “sign of his having returned to himself.”

But "to this day, I still don't know what happened," she wrote. They attended a post-debate rally and dropped in at a Waffle House before traveling to North Carolina for a next-day appearance.

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The official explanation at the time from the White House and others close to the president was that he was suffering from a cold. But Jill Biden said she wonders if they should have acknowledged what millions of people saw — “that he looked very unwell in that debate.”

“The biggest lesson for us, I think, was that if you don't explain something well enough then the question won't go away,” she wrote. “There was never a satisfying enough explanation offered for Joe's debate performance, and a lot of people never got over it.”

Biden’s performance in the debate crystallised the concerns of many voters that he was too old to continue serving as president. It sparked a fresh round of calls for him to consider stepping aside as the party’s nominee as fellow Democrats feared a Trump return to the White House if Biden remained as their candidate, AP reported.

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The drumbeat of calls for him to leave the race started before the debate had ended and, “in the days to come, it would grow louder and louder,” Jill Biden wrote.

Fired from teaching at Northern Virginia Community College Jill Biden reveals that while she was first lady, she was terminated by the school where she had taught English and writing since 2009. She had signed her annual contract in July 2023, and a termination letter signed by the college president was hand-delivered that winter.

The grant used to pay her salary had dried up.

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“I felt sick,” she wrote. “I was hosting holiday parties at the White House, so I had to go from seeing emails about my firing to groups of children belting out ’Jingle Bells.'”

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Ultimately, the issue was resolved — she did not say how —- “and I kept my position.”

But she taught her last class at the school in December 2024, wrapping up a 40-year career as an educator. She wrote in the book that she's exploring an opportunity to teach GED classes at an undisclosed women's prison.

Jill Biden is ‘pained’ by the East Wing's destruction Jill Biden said people in Washington sent her photographs of the demolition, adding, “I could barely look.”

The East Wing, which traditionally housed the offices of first ladies and their staff, along with the social office, military office and other key operations, was demolished last year under President Donald Trump’s administration to make way for a ballroom, AP reported.

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“A major landmark and historic treasure was being treated like an extreme fixer-upper on HGTV’s ‘Property Brothers,’” she wrote, adding that what “pained me” was “the symbolic bulldozing of history and the eradication of institutional memory.”

Anger over her husband's prostate cancer diagnosis She noticed that Biden started waking up repeatedly in the middle of the night in the year before they left the White House. She alerted his doctors and urged him to see a urologist.

About four months after leaving office, in May 2025, he was diagnosed with stage IV prostate cancer that had spread to his bones. Biden underwent daily radiation treatment for five and a half weeks and takes hormone pills that can cause him to become fatigued and moody.

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“But we couldn't dwell in the grief because we were put immediately on the defensive, accused of having hidden his illness,” she wrote.

The White House has a doctor's office and presidents have access to the best medical care.

“Joe couldn't stub his toe without 10 people wanting to run at him waving bales of gauze," she wrote. “You put the president in bubble wrap, and he ends up with stage IV prostate cancer? It made no sense.”

(With inputs from AP)

About the Author Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both glob...Read More ✕ Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact.



Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis.



For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.

Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news.



She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts



Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order.



An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.