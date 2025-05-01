‘In less hurry, will make potential trade deals with India’: Donald Trump says ‘US is reaping benefits of tariffs’

Trump stated there is a good chance for trade deals with China, India, South Korea, and Japan, noting the U.S. is benefiting from tariffs and he is not in a hurry to finalize these agreements.

Updated1 May 2025, 06:32 AM IST
US President Donald Trump speaks in the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. Trump is hosting CEOs and industry leaders who have committed to investing in the US at the 'Invest in America' event. Photographer: Ken Cedeno/UPI/Bloomberg
US President Donald Trump speaks in the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. Trump is hosting CEOs and industry leaders who have committed to investing in the US at the ’Invest in America’ event. Photographer: Ken Cedeno/UPI/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

US President Donald Trump indicated that there are "potential trade deals" with China, India, South Korea, and Japan, noting that the US is benefiting from tariffs imposed on these countries, as reported by Reuters.

‘Very good chance that we will make deal with China,’ says Donald Trump, as reported by Reuters.

Potential deals with India: US President

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he has "potential" trade deals with India, South Korea and Japan as he seeks to convert his tariff policy into trade agreements, Reuters reported.

At a town hall on the NewsNation television network, Trump was asked when he would be announcing agreements with those three countries. "We have potential deals" with them, he said.

Trump said he was in no rush to conclude the deals because the United States is reaping the benefits of the tariffs he has imposed, according to Reuters.

"I'm in less of a hurry than you are. We are sitting on the catbird seat. They want us. We don't need them," he said.

(This is a breaking news)

(With inputs from Reuters)

Key Takeaways
  • Trump believes the U.S. is benefiting from current tariffs.
  • He expresses optimism about potential trade deals with multiple countries.
  • The administration is in no rush to finalize agreements as they leverage their advantageous position.
First Published:1 May 2025, 06:32 AM IST
