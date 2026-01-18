In Pics | Frozen streets, furious crowds - A third of Greenland protests Trump’s tariff bomb on European nations

Thousands of angry Greenlanders gathered in protest against US President Donald Trump on Saturday, waving their national flag and chanting “Greenland is not for sale” in support of their own self-governance in the face of increasing threats of an American takeover.
Just as over one-third of the country's population finished their march from the small downtown area of Greenland's capital city, Nuuk, to the US Consulate, Trump announced a 10% import tax on goods from eight European countries due to their opposition to US control of Greenland, starting in February.
Police officer Tom Olsen told Associated Press that Saturday's protest was the biggest he's ever seen there.“I hope it can show him that we stand together in Europe,” he said.
“We are not going down without a fight.”
Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen was among what has been described as the island's biggest protest, drawing nearly a quarter of Nuuk's population.
Greenlanders of all ages were on the streets in Nuuk, listening to traditional songs as they walked to the consulate. A 47-year-old Greenlander, who was accompanied by her children, said it was important "to show them that they’re allowed to speak up.”
“We want to keep our own country and our own culture, and our family safe," she said.
A 9-year-old daughter with “Greenland is not for sale” sign told AP that their teachers have addressed the controversy and taught them about NATO at school.
“They tell us how to stand up if you’re being bullied by another country or something,” the child said.
Trump has long said he thinks the US should own the strategically located and mineral-rich island, which is a self-governing territory of Greenland. Trump intensified his calls a day after the military operation to oust former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro earlier this month.
Rallies and solidarity marches were held across the Danish realm, including in Copenhagen, as well as in the capital of the Inuit-governed territory of Nunavut in Canada's far north
“This is important for the whole world,” Danish protester said. “There are many small countries. None of them are for sale.”
(With AP inputs)