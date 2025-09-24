'India an awesome ally of America, but...': US energy secy Chris Wright flags Russian oil purchase amid tariff tension

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright on Wednesday flagged India's oil purchases from Russia, claiming that India is an “awesome ally of America” and the US ‘looks forward to more energy trade’ with the nation. However, he also said that India is “caught up in the middle of another issue”.

“India is an awesome ally of the United States… a fast-growing economy.. I'm a huge fan of India, we love India. We look forward to more energy trade, more interactions back and forth with India, and then India is caught up in the middle of another issue," said Wright, while addressing a press conference.

The US energy secretary's comments come amid the additional 25 per cent tariff the US has imposed on India as a penalty for the latter's purchases of Russian oil, taking the total levies imposed on India by the Trump administration to 50 per cent, among the highest in the world.

Meanwhile, India has maintained that it will continue to buy Russian oil, citing national interests and economic security.

Trump charges India-Russia oil ties Not just Chris Wright — US President Donald Trump also made fresh charges against India, criticising the nation's oil ties with Russia.

While addressing the UNGA on Tuesday, Trump repeated his bombshell claim that China and India are the “primary funders” of the Russian war.

Wright voiced similar claims on Wednesday, alleging that India's oil purchases from Russia are “giving money to a guy who's murdering thousands of people every week”.

“We wish India would work with us to buy (oil). You can buy oil from every nation on the earth, just not Russian oil. That's our position,” added the US energy secretary.

India-Russia oil ties India saved over $17 billion in early 2022 by stepping up imports of discounted oil from Russia, news agency Reuters had reported last month, citing experts. Other experts and reports pegged the savings from $13 billion to $26 billion.