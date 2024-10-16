India Canada row: India not cooperating with Canada on Nijjar investigations, says US

India-Canada Row: The US urged India to address serious allegations from Canada regarding an assassination plot as tensions rise between the two nations. Both countries expelled each other's ambassadors amid claims of Indian involvement in the killing of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Updated16 Oct 2024, 09:06 AM IST
India Canada Row: Tensions have soared since Canada alleged that the Indian government was involved in last year’s killing outside a Sikh temple of its citizen and Khalistani movement leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar,(AP)

India-Canada Row: The United States on October 15 urged India to take allegations about the 'assassination' of Hardeep Singh Nijjar "seriously" and "cooperate with Canada in its investigation", AFP reported.

Tensions have escalated between Canada and India after the former alleged Indian government links to the 2023 murder of citizen and Khalistani movement leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside a Gurudwara. India has denied the accusations and blamed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for "playing vote bank politics".

Things came to a head this week, as both expelled six ambassadors each from the other country, after Trudeau alleged that India's involvement in the incident "went beyond what was previously known" and that New Delhi made a "fundamental error", the AFP report added.

What The US Said

As tensions escalated between the two US partners, Washington has urged India to take Canada's allegations seriously. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters, “When it comes to the Canadian matter, we have made clear that the allegations are extremely serious and they need to be taken seriously. And we wanted to see the government of India cooperate with Canada in its investigation. Obviously, they have not. They have chosen an alternate path.”

Failed US ‘Assassination Plot’ In Focus Too

Notably, the US too has made a similar allegation, but "more quietly" about an unsuccessful assassination attempt by India on US soil, the AFP report added.

The State Department added that an "Enquiry Committee" has been formed by India in response to the US allegations and was visiting Washington on October 15 to discuss the case.

"India has informed the US they are continuing their efforts to investigate other linkages of the former government employee and will determine follow-up steps, as necessary," the Department added.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby lauded the visit, saying, "The fact that they sent an Enquiry Committee here, I think, demonstrates that they are taking this seriously."

(With inputs from AFP)

First Published:16 Oct 2024, 09:06 AM IST
      Popular in News

