'India coming to the table': Trump aide Peter Navarro's fresh attack over tariffs, Russian oil as talks set to resume

US President Donald Trump's aide and White House Trade Advisor Peter Navarro has once again targeted India over tariffs and Russian oil, saying India is coming to the table.

"They make money off us via unfair trade and many workers get screwed. They use that money to buy Russian oil, and Russians use that to buy weapons,” Peter Navarro said in an interview with CNBC International.

He further added, “India is coming to the table. On the trade side, they have very high tariffs.”

The remark comes as US chief negotiator Brendan Lynch is set to arrive in India late on Monday for a day-long talk on the proposed India-US bilateral trade deal.

Earlier too, Navarro had said that India "must come around" at some point on trade negotiations with the US or else it "won't end well" for Delhi.

On Sunday, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick stated that India brags about having 1.4 billion people but won’t buy even a small amount of American corn. Lutnick also warned that New Delhi must bring down its tariffs or face a “tough time” doing business with the US.

“That's the president's model, and you either accept it or you're going to have a tough time doing business with the world's greatest consumer,” Lutnick said.

Talks to resume on Tuesday Five rounds of negotiations have been held. The sixth round of talks for the India-US bilateral trade agreement (BTA) was scheduled from August 25-29. However, following the imposition of 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods by the US, talks were postponsed.

"Tomorrow's talks will be a precursor to the sixth round of negotiations," the official said.

Who is Brendan Lynch Brendan Lynch Lynch is the Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia. He oversees the development and implementation of US trade policy with regard to 15 countries in the region, including management of the US-India Trade Policy Forum (TPF) as well as coordination of activity under Trade and Investment Framework Agreements (TIFAs) with regional partners.

Trump softens stand, India responds Last week, in a post on Truth Social, Trump said he was pleased to announce that India and the US are continuing negotiations to address the trade barriers.

"I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming weeks. I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our Great Countries!" he said.

In response to Trump's remarks that efforts are on to address "trade barriers" between the two countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that India and the US are close friends and natural partners.