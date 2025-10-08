India tariffs ‘indiscriminate’, US Congress members tell Trump: ‘Reset and repair ties immediately’

At least 10 US Congress members wrote to US President Donald Trump condemning his tariff "escalation" against India as "indiscriminate". They urged the president to "reset and repair" ties with the world's largest democracy "immediately."

"We write as Members of Congress representing districts with large, vibrant Indian-American communities that maintain strong familial, cultural, and economic ties to India," the letter read.

It added, "Recent actions by your administration have strained relations with the world's largest democracy, creating negative consequences for both countries. We urge you to take immediate steps to reset and repair this critical partnership."

'Indiscriminate tariff escalation' Referring to 50 percent tariff on Indian goods imported into the US, the US Congress members said, "These punitive measures have hurt Indian manufacturers while simultaneously raising prices for American consumers and damaging the intricate supply chains that American companies depend on to bring products to market."

"Furthermore, our trading partnership with India is exceptionally important, supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs in both countries. American manufacturers depend on India for key inputs in sectors from semiconductors to heathcare, energy and more," the letter added.

It pointed out that American firms investing in India also gain access to one of the fastest-growing consumer markets in the world, while Indian companies have invested billions of dollars here in America, helping to create new jobs and opportunities in the communities we represent.

"This indiscriminate tariff escalation jeopardises these ties, raising costs for American families, undermining the ability of American companies to compete globally, and undercutting ground-breaking innovation and cooperation," the letter read.

Tariffs pushed India towards... The US Congress members said these actions have "pushed the Indian government to increase its diplomatic and economic engagement with regimes hostile to the United States, including China and Russia."

The highlighted India's "indispensable role as a counterweight to China's growing assertiveness".

They said, “This development [tariff] is particularly concerning in light of India's growing importance as a stabilising force in the Indo-Pacific through its participation in The Quad (in conjunction with the US, Australia, and Japan) and its indispensable.”

"More broadly, India has become a vital partner in defense cooperation, conducting joint military exercises with US forces and working constructively with America and our allies to secure vital maritime routes," they said.

The Members of Congress urged President Trump to "reaffirm America's commitment to India", calling for a "recalibration, not confrontation", in the relationship. They recommended that the administration begin by reviewing the current tariff policy and continuing dialogue with Indian leadership.