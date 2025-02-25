Millionaire Vivek Ramaswamy set to join the Ohio governor’s race

Millionaire Vivek Ramaswamy, the Cincinnati-born biotech entrepreneur who departed the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) initiative on President Donald Trump's first day, is all set to join the Ohio governor's race.

In an official announcement of his run for the Ohio governor, Ramaswamy said, “I am honoured to officially announce my candidacy to serve as the next Governor of Ohio.”

His candidacy comes just a month after presumed frontrunner and then-Lt Gov Jon Husted left the running to take a US Senate appointment. The 39-year old Ohio native seeks to replace term-limited Governor Mike DeWine — a fellow Republican — in the 2026 gubernatorial contest.

Advertisement

In a speech announcing his candidacy, the millionaire said, “President (Donald) Trump is reviving our conviction in America. We require a leader here at home who will revive our conviction in Ohio.”

“I will lead Ohio to be the top state in the country to start and grow a new business. We will lead Ohio to be the top state in the country where we embrace capitalism and meritocracy instead of apologizing for it. We will lead Ohio to be the top state in the country that takes a hatchet to red tape over-regulation and bureaucracy,” he promised in his speech.

“I will lead, Ohio to be the top stake in the country where patriots across America. I will lead Ohio to be the state of excellence in America,” he added.

Advertisement

Also Read | Inside the Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy DOGE divorce

‘The First Lady Ohio deserves’ Vivek Ramaswamy also shared a clip of his wife, Apoorva Tewari Ramaswamy, and said she is “The First Lady Ohio deserves”.

Apoorva said she works at the James Cancer Center at Ohio State and treats patients who have voice and swallowing problems after cancer.

Advertisement

Endorsing Vivek Ramaswamy for the Ohio governor, Apoorva said, “He's the man who teaches our sons about duty and responsibility and kindness and bravery, and he lives by those and I know that if he is a fraction of the husband he is and the father that he is for us at home, he will Be the best governor the state has ever seen,” she said.

Advertisement

The run for Ohio Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced a bid for the seat in January when Ramaswamy's plans to run for governor were still in the early stages.

Since then, however, Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague and Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose have endorsed Ramaswamy.

Heather Hill, a Black entrepreneur from Appalachia, also is in the bid for the seat. Dr Amy Acton, the former state health director who helped lead Ohio through the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, is running as a Democrat.

They will compete in a former bellwether state that has tacked reliably red in recent years, having voted for Trump three times by more than 8 percentage points.

Republicans also hold every statewide executive office, a majority on the Ohio Supreme Court and supermajorities in both legislative chambers.

Advertisement

Vivek Ramaswamy's political career Vivek Ramaswamy has never held elected office before but gained attention during his unsuccessful 2024 bid for the Republican presidential nomination won by Donald Trump.

A near-billionaire himself, Ramaswamy has promoted his ties to Trump as he lines up key endorsements and donors in the governor's race, but the president has made no formal endorsement yet.