Who was Savitha Shan? Indian woman identified as victim of Texas Austin 6th Street shooting

Savitha Shan, a 21-year-old honours student at the University of Texas (UT) at Austin, has been identified as one of three victims killed in a mass shooting on Austin’s 6th Street entertainment district, an attack that authorities are investigating as a possible act of terrorism.

The shooting unfolded shortly before 2 am on Sunday outside Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden, a bar popular with college-age patrons near the university campus. By Monday evening, the Austin Police Department confirmed that three victims — including Shan — had died, alongside the gunman, who was killed by police. Fourteen others were injured, several critically.

Savitha Shan: A promising UT Austin senior Savitha Shan was a senior pursuing a dual degree at the University of Texas at Austin. According to university records, her legal last name was Shanmugasundaram. She was widely regarded as one of the institution’s standout students.

UT Austin President Jim Davis described her in a letter to the campus community as “a child of loving parents. A loyal friend to many. A Longhorn preparing to change the world.”

Shan was heavily involved in student life, serving on the executive board of the Indian Students Association. Faculty members recalled her as academically exceptional and professionally driven.

Russ Finney, an assistant professor at UT Austin’s McCombs School of Business, wrote on X that Shan was “one of our superstar students at UT Austin McCombs School of Business” and was preparing to begin her career at a large professional services firm.

Her LinkedIn biography reflected a clear professional vision and intellectual ambition:

As a dual-degree student at the University of Texas at Austin, I blend a strong foundation in Management Information Systems and Economics with a passion for using technology to solve complex business problems. With hands-on experience in technology strategy consulting, product management, and business analytics, I’ve had the opportunity to work with organizations ranging from global financial institutions to early-stage startups.

I thrive in cross-functional teams and enjoy translating data into meaningful insights to drive strategic decisions. Whether it’s designing dashboards, streamlining project workflows, or launching user-centric products, I’m driven by a curiosity for innovation and a commitment to impactful execution.

Currently exploring opportunities in tech consulting, product management, and business strategy. Feel free to reach out to me at savithashan@utexas.edu

The LinkedIn bio also mentions that Shan had worked as an intern at PwC.

The 6th Street shooting: what happened The attack occurred in the heart of Austin’s downtown nightlife district. Authorities said the gunman, identified as Ndiaga Diagne, a 53-year-old naturalised American citizen originally from Senegal, opened fire outside the bar before being fatally shot by police.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said that investigators had discovered objects suggesting a “potential nexus to terrorism” on the suspect and in his vehicle. Officials said he was wearing a sweatshirt that read “Property of Allah”, and a Quran was recovered from his car.

The violence comes amid heightened security concerns nationwide following military developments involving the United States, Israel and Iran over the weekend.

Other victims identified Texas Police also confirmed the deaths of Ryder Harrington, 19, who died at the scene, and Jorge Pederson, 30, who later died after being taken off life support.

Harrington, from Austin, had previously attended Texas Tech University. In a social media post, the Beta Theta Pi fraternity described him as follows:

“Ryder was a beloved son, brother and friend whose kindness and presence touched countless lives. Ryder had a rare ability to truly enjoy life to make people laugh, to make moments feel bigger, and to make ordinary days unforgettable. If anyone embodied what it meant to live fully and love deeply, it was Ryder.”

His older brother wrote:

“It is unfair, to say the least, that my little brother was only given 19 years on this earth. Watching the man he had become, and seeing all the lives he touched, leaves me certain that this world was robbed of a great future.”

Injuries and campus response Of the fourteen injured, two remained in critical condition as of Monday afternoon, according to Police Chief Lisa Davis. Five victims had been discharged from the hospital, and two others were reported to be in good condition.

President Davis confirmed that several University of Texas students were among the injured.

“Some of them are very serious, and we are hoping for the best outcomes, while others are on the path to recovery,” he wrote.

One survivor, Karan Bhakta, a 21-year-old senior at the university, said a bullet grazed his scalp as he was enjoying a night out with friends.

On Monday morning, the UT Austin campus appeared subdued. Students described a renewed anxiety about gun violence in public spaces. Ray Zhu, a biomedical engineering student, said: