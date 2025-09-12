Indian man stabbed, beheaded at Dallas motel; police arrest suspect in blood-soaked T-shirt

In a horrific incident, an Indian man – identified as Chandra Nagamallaiah – was stabbed and beheaded at a Dallas motel on Wednesday morning, following which he died, reported nbcdfw.com.

According to the police, the 37-year-old Yordanis Cobos-Martinez put the victim's head in the trash. The Dallas police took him into custody when he was seen in a blood-soaked T-shirt.

The report added that the Dallas Police patrol unit tracked down Cobos-Martinez moments after he took off from the murder scene at the Downtown Suites.