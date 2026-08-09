Indian national arrested in Germany after allegedly strangling girlfriend in Arizona and fleeing US: Report

Indian national Varun Batchigari, 20, has been arrested in Germany after allegedly fleeing the United States following the killing of his 19-year-old girlfriend in Tucson, Arizona, according to KOLD.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed that Batchigari is in custody in Germany and is awaiting extradition to the US. He faces charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping in connection with the death of Julissa Rubi Salazar.

Suspect allegedly fled to Germany after killing According to KOLD, investigators allege that Batchigari strangled Salazar and then took her cellphone and bank cards.

He allegedly used one of Salazar’s bank cards to pay for a ride to Tucson International Airport. From Tucson, he flew to Houston and then travelled onward to Germany.

Police according to the news report said Batchigari was planning to fly from Germany to India, his home country, but was arrested after arriving in Germany.

The Tucson Police Department said the arrest was made with assistance from the FBI’s Tucson office and the FBI Legal Attaché Office in Berlin.

Salazar found dead in Tucson apartment Salazar was found dead in her apartment near Euclid Avenue and Elm Street on August 6, KOLD reported.

The Tucson Fire Department responded at around 4 p.m. after Salazar’s family requested a welfare check. Firefighters found her body on the floor with a blanket pulled up to her neck.

She had strangulation marks and scratches on her neck, prompting firefighters to call Tucson police.

Roommate says Salazar planned to break up According to a felony warrant obtained by 13 News and cited by the news outlet, one of Salazar’s roommates told investigators that she had planned to break up with Batchigari.

The roommate also alleged that Salazar had previously been sexually assaulted by Batchigari and said she was frightened of him because of his alleged history of violent behaviour.

Another roommate told investigators that she heard loud screaming and yelling coming from Salazar’s room on August 5, the night before Salazar was found dead.

The roommate said the noise continued for several minutes, followed by a brief period of silence and another short outburst. She later heard a woman’s voice and texted Salazar to ask whether she was safe.

Salazar allegedly replied that she was fine and that she and Batchigari had only been arguing.

Court documents detail alleged history of violence The warrant reportedly states that Batchigari had previously been involved in an assault case investigated by the University of Arizona Police Department.

One of Salazar’s friends told investigators that she had moved in with others after experiencing problems with Batchigari in late 2025.

Another person interviewed by investigators alleged that Batchigari sexually assaulted her at a Halloween party, although she did not report the alleged incident to police.

A separate person reportedly told investigators that Batchigari had been expelled from the University of Arizona following a fight.

Former University of Arizona student According to the news publication Batchigari described himself in a YouTube video as a business analytics student at the University of Arizona.

Investigators were also told that he had lost his job, which had allegedly created problems involving his visa and ability to pay rent.

The details form part of the background investigators were examining as they built their case against him.

Messages allegedly sent from victim’s phone After Salazar’s death, Batchigari allegedly used her cellphone to send messages to her mother.

According to the warrant, Salazar’s mother told investigators that the messages did not resemble the way her daughter normally communicated.