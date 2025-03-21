Indian researcher Badar Khan Suri not to be deported from US, orders judge

The filing accused the US government of having detained Badar Khan Suri “based on his family connection and constitutionally protected free speech.”

Akriti Anand
Updated21 Mar 2025, 08:36 AM IST
Advertisement
Badar Khan Suri, whose family hails from Jamia Nagar in New Delhi, was studying and teaching on a student visa ((gufaculty360.georgetown.edu))

Badar Khan Suri, an Indian researcher at America's Georgetown University, shall not be removed from the country “unless and until the court issues a contrary order”, a US judge ordered on Thursday.

The verdict came a day after Suri was arrested over alleged Hamas ties. Suri was reportedly being held at an immigration detention center in Louisiana.

The filing accused the US government of having detained Suri “based on his family connection and constitutionally protected free speech.”

Also Read | Badar Khan Suri detained by US for ‘spreading Hamas propaganda’: Who is he?

Judge Patricia Tolliver Giles of the Eastern District of Virginia Court ordered on Thursday evening that Suri “shall not be removed from the United States unless and until the court issues a contrary order.”

Advertisement

Suri's lawyer earlier demanded his release and denounced the arrest as a "targeted, retaliatory detention" that was intended "to silence, or at the very least restrict and chill, his speech" as well as that of others who “express support for Palestinian rights.”

Badar Khan Suri, who is living in the US on a student visa, is married to an American citizen. He is a postdoctoral fellow at the Alwaleed Bin Talal Center for Muslim-Christian Understanding at the Edmund A Walsh School of Foreign Service, Georgetown University, Washington DC.

Also Read | Donald Trump at 47% approval, strong on immigration, weak on inflation: New Poll

"Dr Khan Suri is an Indian national who was duly granted a visa to enter the United States to continue his doctoral research on peacebuilding in Iraq and Afghanistan," Georgetown University said in a statement.

Advertisement

“We are not aware of him engaging in any illegal activity, and we have not received a reason for his detention,” the university reacted.

Why was Badar Khan Suri arrested?

Suri was arrested Monday at his home in Arlington, Virginia, according to Politico.

Tricia McLaughlin, a spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security, said on X that Suri was “a foreign exchange student at Georgetown University actively spreading Hamas propaganda and promoting anti-Semitism on social media.”

Also Read | Here’s what a lawyer advices H-1B visa holders amid Donald Trump’s crackdown…

McLaughlin accused him of having "close connections to a known or suspected terrorist, who is a senior advisor to Hamas."

The State Department decided the researcher was subject to deportation under a provision of immigration law that allows for expulsion if the visa holder's presence in the United States is determined to threaten US foreign policy, she added.

Advertisement

Hamas is a US-designated terror organization.

Also Read | Gaza under siege: Hamas govt heads, 400 Palestinians killed in Israeli bombing

"Suri has close connections to a known or suspected terrorist, who is a senior advisor to Hamas. The Secretary of State issued a determination on March 15, 2025 that Suri’s activities and presence in the United States rendered him deportable under INA section 237(a)(4)(C)(i)," the Homeland Security department said, according to a statement it shared with Fox News.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsUs NewsIndian researcher Badar Khan Suri not to be deported from US, orders judge
First Published:21 Mar 2025, 08:36 AM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App