Indian student killed in US: In a tragic incident, a 28-year-old Indian student from Hyderabad was killed in a road accident in Plymouth County in Massachusetts in the United States.

The victim was identified as Mohammed Wajid, a native of the Khairatabad area in Hyderabad who was also a member of the NRI Minority Congress Committee in the US.

The incident took place at 12:42 on January 28, when Wajid was driving a semi-truck, failing to stop at the stop sign at an intersection, and crashed into a truck hauling grain. His vehicle struck the rear of the grain, causing it to split in half.

Wajid was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead, while the driver of the other truck escaped unhurt.

Sharing the sad news on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Telangana Congress secretary Mohammed Shahabuddin said: “Today is a sad day for me and our entire Congress family. We've lost a dear friend and colleague, Mohammed Wajid, in a tragic accident in Chicago, USA. Wajid was an active leader of the Youth Congress in Khairatabad Division and a member of the NRI Minority Congress Committee in the USA. His passion, energy, and dedication to our organization will be deeply missed.”

He also shared a photo of Wajid with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. “Rest in peace, dear Wajid. Your memory will live on in our hearts.”

Wajid’s parents, Muhammed Ejaz and Shamim Begum are in mourning. He came from a modest background and had moved to Chicago four years ago to pursue postgraduate studies.

According to reports, arrangements were made for his parents to travel to Chicago on Thursday to bring his body back to Hyderabad.

Indian student killed in US: Second incident since December In December, another Indian student, 26-year-old Naga Sri Vandana Parimala, was killed in a road accident in the US. She was pursuing a Master of Science degree at the University of Memphis.

She was the daughter of a businessman in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district.