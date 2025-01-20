An Indian student from Hyderabad was shot dead in Washington DC, reports claimed on Monday. The man was identified as 26-year-old Ravi Teja.

Teja was a resident of RK Puram Green Hills Colony in Hyderabad, NDTV reported. He was shot dead at a gas station in the United States on Monday after assailants opened fire at him in Washington DC.

He had moved to the US in March 2022 for a Masters Degree. "After successfully completing his studies, he had been actively searching for a job," one report suggested.

While the exact details of the purported shooting remain unclear, the incident has left Ravi Teja’s family in deep shock.

Meanwhile, the North American Association of Indian Students posted on X, "Hours before the inauguration, Ravi Teja, a 26-year-old student from Hyderabad, India, was tragically shot and killed in Washington, DC. He had moved to the US in 2022 to pursue his MBA. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are currently under investigation."

The Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI) hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government's “failure to ensure the safety of Indian students overseas.”

"Why is the Ministry of External Affairs silent? What action has been taken to safeguard Indian students abroad?," the NSUI posted on X.

It added, “Under [Prime Minister Narendra] Modi’s leadership, the dreams of Indian students are turning into nightmares. The government’s apathy continues to endanger those who leave their homeland for better education and opportunities. NSUI demands answers and action to protect our students studying abroad!”

Last year in December, a 22-year-old woman of Indian origin, Santra Saju, was found dead in the water near Newbridge. Before this, news emerged about the murder of three Indian students in Canada. India had then demanded a thorough investigation into the killing of the three Indians.