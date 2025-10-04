Indian student killed in US! Chandrashekar Pole from Hyderabad shot dead while working at gas station in Texas

An Indian student from Hyderabad, identified as Chandrashekar Pole, 27, was reportedly shot and killed while working at a gas station in Dallas.

The victim, had relocated to the United States in 2023 after earning his Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) in Hyderabad. He had recently completed his master’s degree and was working part-time at a gas station while searching for full-time employment, according to reports.

The family has sought Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) assistance.

While expressing grief, BRS MLA Thanneeru Harish Rao called the incident "heart-wrenching" and extended his condolences to the bereaved family. He urged the state government to take immediate steps to bring Chandrashekar’s mortal remains back to his hometown.

“It is tragic that Chandra Shekhar Pole, a Dalit student from Nagar who completed BDS and went to America (Dallas) higher studies, died in a shooting carried out by miscreants early morning. The pain that the parents are going through, knowing that their son, who they believed would reach great heights, is no more, is heart-wrenching to witness. My deepest condolences to their family members,” Thanneeru Harish Rao said on X.

He added, “We, on behalf of BRS, demand that the state government take initiative and make efforts to bring Chandra Shekhar's mortal remains to his hometown as quickly as possible.”

Chandrashekar had been working part-time as a Senior Data Analyst at GEICO since August 2024 as per information listed on his professional profile. Prior to that, he served as a Data Analyst at American Express in Chennai from 2021 to 2023, and earlier as a Programmer Analyst at Hitachi Energy in Bengaluru between 2020 and 2021, The Hindu reported.