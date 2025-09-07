Indian woman in US shoplifts at Target store, breaks down in viral video as police interrogate: 'She put everything...'

A shocking incident involving an Indian woman allegedly attempting to shoplift goods from a Target store in the United States has gained widespread attention on social media. She was reportedly caught red-handed, according to cops' bodycam footage. The police said “she just put everything in the cart and then just walked past."

Video from an alleged January incident has recently reemerged, showing a distressed woman crying and struggling to breathe as police question her. The video, shared on YouTube, also shows her apologising and vowing not to repeat the behaviour.

What does the video show? While interrogating, the police ask the woman if English is her first language, to which she responds that it is not. Struggling to breathe, she explains that her native language is Gujarati. Upon being asked where it's spoken, she says "India," and declines the offer of an interpreter.

(Livemint couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the claims)

The police check the CCTV footage, which was showed by the staff member of the store. The woman is seen leaving the store with a cart loaded with items and she is stopped shortly after she goes past the exit, according to it. When one of the police personnel stated whether she just placed everything in the cart and then walked following it, the store staff responded, “Just walked straight out."

The woman appears to be hyperventilating during the questioning, and the officers inquire if she needs assistance. She mentions that her driver's license is from Washington.

During the course of the inquiry, a shop worker comments, “Yeah she is a regular here.” When the police ask if she has ever been caught prior to this, the staff responds, “No this is the first time that anyone's approached her.”

The woman also confesses to the police that she planned to resell some of the stolen goods, according to Although the staff mentioned she would be released after questioning, they later informed her that she would need to attend court regarding the matter.