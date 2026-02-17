‘Indian’ woman mentioned in Epstein files — was she Jeffery's victim?

Newly released US Justice Department (DoJ) documents linked to sex offender Jeffery Epstein's case indicate that American officials sought to trace a woman believed to be in India to provide compensation and therapy under victim assistance schemes.

As per the document, a woman believed to be based in India was identified by US authorities as someone eligible for support under victim assistance and compensation programmes.

The email also referred to paperwork being sent to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and mentioned coverage for therapy sessions under emergency victim assistance programmes for those eligible.

What does the emai say? The document numbered 'EFTA00038425' mentioned the "New York Crime Victims Compensation link." It says, "Please have them complete an application and send it to me. I will forward directly with the FBI paperwork."

A section of the document also read, "Finally — is currently living in India. Is there anything that can be done to help her? Would she still be eligible to receive 6 free sessions over there? Are there any resources that can be offered in India?"

The name of the sender of the email was redacted.

These records were part of a massive document disclosure made public by the US Department of Justice on January 30.

Epstein Files Politicians, diplomats, business leaders and royals have seen reputations tarnished, investigations launched and jobs lost after a trove of more than 3 million pages of Epstein-related documents released by the US Justice Department revealed their ties to the American financier and convicted sex offender.

Apart from the former Prince Andrew, none of them face claims of sexual wrongdoing. They were toppled for maintaining friendly relationships with Epstein after he became a convicted sex offender.

The last tranche of files was released by the US Justice Department on January 30.

The files also included internal communications between American officials, personal emails exchanged by Epstein and his associates, and correspondence touching on India-related business, travel, and political references.