Indian woman's alleged ₹1.1 lakh shoplifting attempt at US Target store goes viral, sparks debate

A shocking incident involving an Indian woman allegedly attempting to shoplift goods worth over $1,300 ( ₹1.11 lakh) from a Target store in Illinois, USA, has sparked a massive debate online after a bodycam video of her arrest went viral.

The undated footage, widely circulated across social media platforms, shows the woman, reportedly a visitor from India, being confronted and subsequently detained by US police for the alleged theft.

The full 18-minute video, initially uploaded by a YouTube channel called 'Body Cam Edition,' reveals a Target employee telling officers that the woman had spent nearly seven hours inside the store before trying to exit with a loaded shopping cart without paying.

"We saw this woman roaming around the store for the last 7 hours," the staffer explains in the clip. “She was picking up items, checking her phone, moving between aisles, and eventually tried to walk out the west gate without paying.”

In the video, the woman repeatedly tells the police that she can pay for the items now and asks them to "end the matter." However, the officers firmly state that the opportunity to pay had passed. "You want to pay for it now, but you weren’t paying for it previously," an officer can be heard saying.

The woman apologises and insists she didn't intend to cause trouble. When asked for identification, she states she does not live in the US and that her family is also in India.

The woman was later handcuffed and taken to a police station. She was charged with felony theft.

While the video has gone viral, the authenticity could not be independently verified by Mint.

The incident has triggered widespread discussion online, with many users questioning the woman’s intentions and others weighing in on the potential cultural implications.

Comments ranged from "Who steals for 7 hours? That’s a whole shift at Subway - girl, go apply," to "There’s no language barrier. She knows exactly what she’s doing."

The video also sparked outrage among Indians.

"She went abroad with the country's passport to bring disgrace. Because of this one girl's actions, today America's social media is filled with hatred and disdain toward Indians," a user wrote.