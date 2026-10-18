Indiana family restores eroded farmland to help protect a rare salamander — Report

A family farm in southern Indiana is restoring degraded farmland through conservation practices that improve soil health, reduce agricultural runoff and help protect the habitat of the Eastern Hellbender, an aquatic salamander that depends on clean, oxygen-rich water.

According to the US Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), the Shireman family’s experience highlights how targeted conservation programmes can help farmers address persistent environmental challenges while supporting wildlife and sustainable agriculture.

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The farm, managed by Ben Shireman and his family, had suffered years of severe erosion under continuous row cropping by a previous owner. Deep gullies cut through fields, while depleted soils, low crop yields and high input costs made the operation increasingly difficult to sustain.

“We were running a 100-bushel corn average and not really making anything,” Ben said. “We knew we had to do something.”

Heavy rainfall washed soil between sinkhole basins across a watershed spanning nearly 800 acres, worsening erosion on the property. The family responded by shifting towards livestock integration and adopting conservation practices aimed at rebuilding soil health rather than relying on fertilisers to compensate for lost topsoil.

Conservation programmes support farm transformation The Shiremans worked with NRCS conservation specialists and initially received assistance through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP). They later accessed funding through the Farmers Helping Hellbenders Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP) to expand their conservation efforts.

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The RCPP brings together federal, state and local partners to address resource concerns in targeted areas, including watersheds that influence the Eastern Hellbender's habitat. By directing assistance towards specific geographic priorities, the programme supports conservation measures that might otherwise be financially difficult for farmers to implement.

With the support, the family reportedly introduced cover crops, pasture plantings, filter strips and nutrient management measures. Fencing enabled rotational grazing, helping improve pasture health and prevent livestock from overusing individual areas. The family also adopted bale grazing systems to support soil improvement.

For 17-year-old Lily Shireman, the changes required tackling the underlying causes of land degradation.

“We needed to rip off the Band-Aid and start treating the actual wound, not just keep it covered,” she said.

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Improving water quality and wildlife habitat The benefits extend beyond the farm. Although the property has no visible streams, it lies in an area characterised by karst topography, where water can travel quickly through sinkholes and underground channels before reaching waterways such as the Blue River.

According to the conservation programme's coordinator, Eliza Hudson, farming practices can affect water quality even when surface water is not visible on the land.

Excess sediment can cover the rocky streambeds needed by Eastern Hellbenders, while nutrient runoff can degrade aquatic ecosystems. By reducing erosion and managing nutrients, the Shiremans' conservation measures can help protect these habitats.

“It may not look like it’s directly tied to water quality because we don’t see the surface waters,” Hudson said, explaining that the combined effect of conservation practices contributes to improved water quality.

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Lower costs and signs of ecological recovery The family has reported reduced erosion, more resilient pastures and lower reliance on commercial fertilisers as organic matter builds up in the soil. Wildlife has also begun returning, with the family reporting sightings of quail.

Lily credited NRCS staff and programme partners with providing the technical guidance and financial assistance needed to implement the changes.

Ben hopes other farmers will explore similar support, allowing them to improve their land and pass on healthier farms to future generations.

“I want somebody else to utilize it, to learn and then we can all grow together,” he said.

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