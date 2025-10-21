Indian-American FBI chief Kash Patel faces hate for Diwali greeting on X: ‘Deport all Hindus’

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel, the first Indian-American to head the agency, faced a wave of online backlash in the United States after extending Diwali greetings on social media.

Mr Patel, who made history earlier this year when he took charge of the FBI and took his oath of office with his hand on the Bhagavad Gita, posted a simple message on X on Monday to mark the festival.

“Happy Diwali – celebrating the Festival of Lights around the world, as good triumphs over evil. A very Happy Diwali to all,” he wrote.

While the message was welcomed by many, it also sparked a torrent of hostile responses from some users in the US.

“Sir, please don't promote the festivals of foreign gods in America,” one user wrote.

Another said, “This is not a thing here. Stop trying to make it a thing.”

Some replies were even more overtly hateful. “How about no. In America we are Christian,” read one post.

“I want to live in America, not India,” another commented. One user wrote, “We need to deport all Hindus.”

Mr Patel’s appointment was widely celebrated as a milestone for the Indian-American community. However, this is not the first time he has faced criticism online.

Last month, he drew attention during a Congressional hearing on political violence when a handwritten note linked to the case of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein went viral on social media.

Shared by journalist Aaron Rupar, the note — written in blue ink and placed beneath the FBI’s black-and-white logo with “Director Patel” printed below — featured a list of motivational phrases.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, the note “read like affirmations” and included lines such as, “Good fight with Swalwell. Hold the line. Brush off their attacks. Rise above the next line of partisan attacks.” The message, widely circulated online, sparked debate about Kash Patel’s approach and mindset during the hearing.

