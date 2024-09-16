Indian-American Vivek Ramaswamy reacts to second assassination attempt against Donald Trump, says ‘growing pattern of…’

“Yes, we are grateful that President Trump is safe, once again. But this growing pattern of political violence needs to STOP right now. It is unacceptable and un-American. I’m calling on Secret Service to IMMEDIATELY step up its protection for President Trump to the *same* level they provide to Biden, there’s no excuse not to at this point. But there’s also a deeper sickness in our country that we need to cure. America is skating on thin ice, and I thank God we’ve now averted tragedy twice this summer. We can only hope that the two assassination attempts on President Trump already will be the worst things that happen this election cycle.” he wrote.