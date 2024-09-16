Hello User
Business News/ News / Us News/  Indian-American Vivek Ramaswamy reacts to second assassination attempt against Donald Trump, says ‘growing pattern of…’

Indian-American Vivek Ramaswamy reacts to second assassination attempt against Donald Trump, says ‘growing pattern of…’

Livemint

Indian-American conservative politician Vivek Ramaswamy reacted to the news of a second shooting incident involving Donald Trump by expressing gratitude for his safety and frustration with the “growing pattern of political violence”.

Indian American Vivek Ramaswamy expressed gratitude for Donald Trump's safety and frustration with the 'growing pattern of political violence' calling for increased security for the former US president and Republican nominee.

Indian American conservative politician and Donald Trump supporter Vivek Ramaswamy reacted to the news of a second shooting incident involving the former United States President and current Republican Party nominee in a post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

The multimillionaire expressed gratitude for Trump's safety and frustration with the “growing pattern of political violence" in his post.

“Yes, we are grateful that President Trump is safe, once again. But this growing pattern of political violence needs to STOP right now. It is unacceptable and un-American. I’m calling on Secret Service to IMMEDIATELY step up its protection for President Trump to the *same* level they provide to Biden, there’s no excuse not to at this point. But there’s also a deeper sickness in our country that we need to cure. America is skating on thin ice, and I thank God we’ve now averted tragedy twice this summer. We can only hope that the two assassination attempts on President Trump already will be the worst things that happen this election cycle." he wrote.

This is a breaking story, more updates are coming soon…

