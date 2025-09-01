Caught on camera: Indianapolis Walmart employee beaten by group of women and man. Shocking video goes viral

A shocking video of a violent brawl inside a Walmart in Indianapolis has gone viral, showing several women brutally attacking an employee as co-workers and bystanders tried to intervene.

The incident occurred on Friday at a checkout aisle, where the employee, identified as Tikerra Hicks, was assaulted by a group of women. The footage, filmed by witness Kind Butler and later posted to Facebook, shows one woman restraining Hicks while two others punched and stomped on her.

At one point, a woman in a pink shirt repeatedly struck Hicks while another attacker stomped on her as bystanders screamed in shock. A man later joined the fray, kicking Hicks before Walmart staff and good Samaritans pulled her away from the mob.

Possible link to rape allegation Butler said he overheard some of the attackers claiming they were relatives of an alleged rape victim, looking for someone they believed was connected to the case. Hicks later confirmed she had been receiving calls accusing her friend of rape but insisted she had no involvement.

“(The alleged rape) have nothing to do with me,” Hicks told the New York Post. “I wasn’t there, even if it did happen, to protect he. And I wasn’t there to defend him either.”

Walmart suspends employee Despite being the victim of the attack, Hicks said she was suspended by Walmart following the incident.

The viral video has since sparked outrage online, with many questioning Walmart’s handling of the case and demanding accountability for the attackers.