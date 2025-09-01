Subscribe

Caught on camera: Indianapolis Walmart employee beaten by group of women and man. Shocking video goes viral

A viral video from an Indianapolis Walmart shows employee Tikerra Hicks being beaten by a group of women and a man at a checkout aisle. Bystanders and staff eventually pulled her away from the mob.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published1 Sep 2025, 10:57 PM IST
The violent brawl, filmed by a witness and shared online, sparked outrage as attackers punched, stomped, and kicked Hicks while co-workers struggled to intervene.
A shocking video of a violent brawl inside a Walmart in Indianapolis has gone viral, showing several women brutally attacking an employee as co-workers and bystanders tried to intervene.

The incident occurred on Friday at a checkout aisle, where the employee, identified as Tikerra Hicks, was assaulted by a group of women. The footage, filmed by witness Kind Butler and later posted to Facebook, shows one woman restraining Hicks while two others punched and stomped on her.

At one point, a woman in a pink shirt repeatedly struck Hicks while another attacker stomped on her as bystanders screamed in shock. A man later joined the fray, kicking Hicks before Walmart staff and good Samaritans pulled her away from the mob.

 

Possible link to rape allegation

Butler said he overheard some of the attackers claiming they were relatives of an alleged rape victim, looking for someone they believed was connected to the case. Hicks later confirmed she had been receiving calls accusing her friend of rape but insisted she had no involvement.

“(The alleged rape) have nothing to do with me,” Hicks told the New York Post. “I wasn’t there, even if it did happen, to protect he. And I wasn’t there to defend him either.”

Walmart suspends employee

Despite being the victim of the attack, Hicks said she was suspended by Walmart following the incident.

The viral video has since sparked outrage online, with many questioning Walmart’s handling of the case and demanding accountability for the attackers.

